Global Agricultural Coalition Backs WTO Multilateral Trading System

Eleven major agricultural associations representing over 10,000 companies worldwide have publicly endorsed the World Trade Organization’s multilateral trading framework, citing its crucial role in maintaining global food security amid rising geopolitical tensions.

The coordinated show of support coincides with the WTO’s annual Public Forum in Geneva, which opened on September 17 under the theme “Enhance, create, and preserve.” The two-day event brings together policymakers, business leaders, and civil society to explore how environmental sustainability and digital trade are reshaping global commerce.

CropLife International spearheaded the coalition, which spans the agricultural value chain from plant science and seeds to fertilizers, dairy products, and grain trading. Emily Rees, President and CEO of CropLife International, has been advocating for enhanced global value-chain cooperation in the face of geopolitical volatility.

The associations argue that the WTO’s rules-based system provides essential stability for agricultural markets, particularly as food security becomes increasingly fragmented by protectionist policies and trade disputes. Their joint letter emphasizes how the multilateral framework supports millions of smallholder farmers globally while ensuring developing countries maintain reliable access to agricultural technologies and markets.

“The multilateral trading system, open and rules-based, provides the very framework which keeps food flowing openly and transparently around the globe,” Rees stated while presenting the letter to WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. She warned that geopolitical fragmentation threatens years of built stability in agricultural trade.

The coalition’s intervention comes at a critical juncture for global agriculture. Trade tensions between major economies have increasingly targeted agricultural products, while climate change pressures and supply chain disruptions have exposed vulnerabilities in food systems worldwide. The associations argue that maintaining open trade channels remains essential for addressing these challenges through innovation and technology sharing.

Beyond CropLife International, the signatory organizations include the Global Farmer Network, International Seed Federation, International Fertilizer Association, Global Dairy Platform, and the Grain and Feed Trade Association (GAFTA). Together, they represent diverse segments of agricultural production and distribution across multiple continents.

The timing proves strategically significant as agricultural trade negotiators prepare for the WTO’s 14th Ministerial Conference scheduled for Cameroon in March 2026. Historical precedent suggests that ministerial conferences often produce breakthrough agreements on agricultural trade issues, making industry input particularly valuable during preparatory phases.

Rees’s leadership extends beyond CropLife International, having recently been appointed co-chair of the B20 Sustainable Food Systems Taskforce under South Africa’s G20 Presidency. This position provides additional platforms for promoting multilateral cooperation in agricultural policy.

The agricultural associations’ letter specifically highlights science-based principles as fundamental to preventing arbitrary trade barriers. This emphasis reflects ongoing industry concerns about regulatory divergence between countries, particularly regarding biotechnology and crop protection products.

For developing nations, the coalition argues that WTO frameworks provide predictability that enables long-term agricultural investments. This stability becomes particularly important as these countries seek to modernize their agricultural sectors and integrate into global value chains.

The public endorsement represents one of the most comprehensive industry statements supporting multilateral trade governance in recent years. By coordinating across different agricultural segments, the coalition demonstrates unusual unity in an industry often divided by competing commercial interests.

Industry observers note that such collective action typically emerges when stakeholders perceive significant threats to established trading patterns. The current geopolitical environment, marked by strategic competition between major powers, has created uncertainty about future trade architecture.

The associations indicated their readiness to engage constructively with WTO processes leading up to the Cameroon ministerial conference. Their participation could prove influential in shaping agricultural trade negotiations, particularly given their extensive membership networks across developed and developing economies.

As global food demand continues expanding while arable land remains constrained, the efficiency of international agricultural trade becomes increasingly critical. The coalition’s intervention underscores industry recognition that multilateral cooperation remains essential for meeting future food security challenges.