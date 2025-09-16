Global Aerospace Women Leaders Converge on São Paulo for Industry-Defining Conference

The International Aerospace Womens Association will host its 37th Annual Conference from October 28-30, 2025, at the JW Marriott in São Paulo, Brazil, marking the first time the prestigious gathering has been held in South America’s largest aerospace hub.

The strategic location selection positions the conference within Brazil’s thriving aerospace ecosystem, home to Embraer’s $3.5 billion investment commitment through 2030 and the region’s expanding aviation manufacturing sector. This timing coincides with Brazil’s aerospace industry experiencing unprecedented growth, with Embraer achieving a record $26.4 billion backlog in early 2025.

IAWA, founded in 1988, brings together women of achievement in the aviation industry and promotes their advancement internationally, representing over 7,000 members across 280 companies spanning more than 40 countries. The organization has established itself as a critical networking platform for senior female executives in an industry traditionally dominated by men.

The conference theme “Breaking Barriers, Building Legacies: Leading Aerospace Into New Frontiers” reflects the organization’s commitment to advancing women into leadership positions across aviation, aerospace, finance, government, manufacturing, and technology sectors. Industry sessions will address artificial intelligence applications in crew assistance and supply chain optimization, sustainability practices reshaping the value stream, and strategies for attracting and retaining top talent.

Debra Santos, IAWA President and retired Boeing executive, emphasized the importance of global collaboration in advancing the aerospace industry. The conference agenda features leadership perspectives from executives who have pioneered pathways for future generations of women in aerospace.

Conference attendees will have exclusive access to optional industry tours showcasing Brazil’s aviation leadership, including guided visits to Embraer’s headquarters and training facilities, LATAM Airlines’ Academia LATAM with its inoperative Fokker 100 training aircraft, and the São Paulo Military Police Aviation Command. These tours provide rare insights into Brazil’s integrated approach to aviation development, from commercial manufacturing to public safety applications.

The pricing structure reflects IAWA’s commitment to accessibility, with member registration at $1,100, non-member registration at $1,500, and active military personnel paying $600. Non-members can reduce registration costs by $400 through IAWA membership before registering, highlighting the organization’s strategy to expand its global network.

São Paulo’s selection as the host city underscores Brazil’s growing influence in global aerospace markets. The region serves as headquarters for major international aviation partnerships, including Embraer’s recent success securing its first U.S. order for E2 jets with Avelo Airlines purchasing 50 aircraft.

Cristiane Dart, IAWA Vice President of Conference and Senior Marketing Manager for Americas at SITA, noted that the program was designed to spark meaningful conversations and deliver practical takeaways for professionals at every career stage. This approach reflects the organization’s evolution from a networking group to a strategic professional development platform.

The conference’s timing aligns with significant developments in Brazil’s aerospace sector, including strategic partnerships between Turkish Aerospace and Embraer announced at the LAAD 2025 Defense & Security Expo, demonstrating the region’s expanding international collaborations.

Previous IAWA conferences have achieved record-breaking attendance, with the 36th Annual Conference in Dublin selling out completely, indicating strong demand for the organization’s programming and networking opportunities. This momentum suggests the São Paulo conference will attract significant international participation.

The three-day event format allows for comprehensive coverage of industry challenges and opportunities, from technical innovations to leadership development strategies. Attendees will engage with thought leaders addressing the aerospace industry’s most pressing challenges, including sustainability requirements, technological advancement, and workforce development.

IAWA’s decision to expand into South America reflects broader trends in global aerospace development, where emerging markets are becoming increasingly important for industry growth. Brazil’s position as a regional aerospace leader makes it an ideal location for discussions about future industry directions.

The conference represents a significant opportunity for Brazilian aerospace professionals to engage directly with international industry leaders, potentially fostering partnerships and collaborations that could benefit the country’s continued aerospace sector development.

As the aerospace industry continues evolving rapidly through technological advancement and changing market demands, conferences like IAWA’s annual gathering become increasingly valuable for sharing best practices, fostering innovation, and developing the next generation of industry leaders.