Globacom Extends Ofala Festival Partnership Through 2025

Telecommunications giant Globacom has renewed its sponsorship of the 2025 Ofala Festival scheduled for October 17-18 in Onitsha, Anambra State, marking the company’s continued investment in Nigeria’s cultural tourism sector.

The announcement came during a press conference held Thursday at Ime Obi, the palace of His Royal Majesty Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, the Obi of Onitsha, where festival organizers outlined plans for the two-day celebration comprising the Iru Ofala on October 17 and Azu Ofala on October 18.

Globacom has maintained its partnership with the festival since 2011 and extended the sponsorship arrangement through 2025 under a three-year memorandum of understanding signed with the palace. The company emphasized its commitment to elevating the festival’s international profile while supporting Nigeria’s growing cultural tourism economy.

The 2025 edition will feature an expanded program beginning with annual lecture series on October 7, followed by the Oreze Art Exhibition showcasing works by Nigerian and African artists, an Ofala Youth Carnival on October 15, and community medical outreach programs. The celebration concludes with a royal banquet honoring Igwe Achebe on October 22.

Globacom’s continued investment aligns with positive projections for Nigeria’s tourism sector. According to World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) data, the sector is projected to contribute 11.2 trillion naira to gross domestic product (GDP) in 2025, representing growth from approximately 10.9 trillion naira in 2024.

Domestic tourism expenditure is expected to reach 6.1 trillion naira, while international visitor spending is forecast at 803.2 billion naira, demonstrating the sector’s recovery and expansion potential following pandemic disruptions.

The company announced special packages for subscribers during the festival period, including enhanced network infrastructure rollouts and 4G LTE upgrades across the southeast region. This week, Globacom launched two new offerings: the Talkmasta plan providing extra talk time and data at no additional cost, and a Welcome Bonus program for new subscribers.

Strategic Marketing and Communications Committee Chairman Nnaemeka Maduegbuna assured attendees that comprehensive security and logistical arrangements have been implemented to accommodate expected visitors from across Nigeria and the diaspora.

The festival represents one of Nigeria’s largest traditional celebrations in the southeast, primarily marking the Igwe’s annual return from seclusion and serving as a platform for cultural preservation and community bonding.

Globacom’s participation demonstrates private sector recognition of cultural tourism’s economic potential. The telecommunications company has consistently supported major Nigerian festivals as part of its corporate social responsibility strategy while building brand engagement with local communities.

The Ofala Festival attracts thousands of visitors annually, generating significant economic activity for Onitsha and surrounding areas through hospitality, transportation, and retail services. The event showcases traditional Igbo culture through ceremonial displays, artistic exhibitions, and cultural performances.

Senior palace officials and organizing committee members attended Thursday’s press conference, including Royal Cabinet members Chuka Oboli and Chief Chuma Umunna, alongside Globacom representatives led by Brand Specialists Chisom Nwakalor and Chinyere Achusim.

The festival’s international promotion aligns with broader Nigerian government initiatives to position cultural tourism as a key economic diversification strategy beyond oil revenues.