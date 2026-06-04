GLICO Health Launches Maiden ESG Sustainability Report

GLICO Health Insurance launched its first Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report in Accra on Wednesday, spotlighting digital healthcare growth and renewable energy as it embeds sustainability into its strategy.

Group Chief Executive Officer of GLICO Group, Edward Forkuo Kyei, said sustainability had become central to the firm’s strategy and would help it build an institution capable of serving future generations. He spoke at the launch of the company’s ESG initiatives on Wednesday, June 3, 2026. He added that other subsidiaries would publish their own reports in the coming months.

On the social front, the insurer pointed to technology widening access to care. Telemedicine lets clients consult doctors remotely, saving time and money, and the report showed such consultations rose 180 percent. The company also runs reproductive health education, mentorship and inclusion programmes.

Investments in technology helped GLICO Health secure triple ISO certification covering data security, quality management and operational resilience.

The company has invested in solar power and energy efficiency, cutting energy costs by about 60 percent. It adopted electric vehicles in 2021 and is curbing single use plastics. “Approximately 60 percent of our operations are currently powered by solar energy,” Forkuo Kyei said.

Board member and chair of the ESG Sustainability Committee, Phyllis Amartey, said sustainability was now a core pillar rather than a corporate social responsibility exercise. She said the firm’s three year strategic plan, launched in 2025, aligns operations with global best practice.

Amartey said the company’s energy efficient headquarters generated more than 40,325 kilowatt hours of renewable energy last year. The briefing, themed Setting the ESG Standard, drew regulators, industry players and journalists.