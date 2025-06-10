GJC Launches 14th National Jewellery Awards in Mumbai

The All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) will host the 14th edition of the World Gold Council-presented National Jewellery Awards (NJA 2025) on September 16, 2025, in Mumbai.

Recognized as the industry’s premier event, the awards celebrate excellence across jewellery design, craftsmanship, and retail innovation.

GJC Chairman Rajesh Rokde announced the awards during the Preferred Manufacturers of India event in Goa, stating: “NJA brings nationwide recognition to the Indian jewellery industry, offering achievers a platform to expand their businesses. As India’s most prestigious jewellery awards, it fosters industry growth and inspires passion for craftsmanship.” The 2025 edition features five award segments divided into 31 sub-categories, covering students, designers, retailers, manufacturers, and women entrepreneurs.

Ernst & Young validates the selection process, ensuring transparency for the awards often termed the “Oscars of the jewellery industry.” A panel of industry experts will judge entries, with winners gaining national exposure and industry recognition. The expanded categories aim to represent the entire gems and jewellery value chain, from emerging talent to established retailers.

The GJC, representing manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers, and designers nationwide, established the NJA in 2011 to advance industry standards. Previous editions have spotlighted innovative techniques and emerging design trends across India’s jewellery sector.