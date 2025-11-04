GJA President Warns Cybersecurity Bill Threatens Press Freedom

The President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Albert Kwabena Dwumfuor, has voiced serious concern over portions of the Cybersecurity (Amendment) Bill, 2025, cautioning that some provisions could pose a grave threat to press freedom and free expression if passed without broader consultation.

Speaking at a press briefing on Monday, November 3, to mark the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists, Mr Dwumfuor said while the GJA supports efforts to enhance Ghana’s cybersecurity framework, the legislation must not be allowed to erode constitutional rights under the pretext of national security.

The GJA president called for broad engagement, public consultation, and education to fine-tune the proposal, ensuring that every sector directly impacted understands and makes the needed input in the public interest. He warned that hasty passage without sufficient stakeholder input could create more problems than it seeks to solve.

“If what the amendment seeks to cure will worsen the cyber ecosystem, then we must tread cautiously,” Mr Dwumfuor stated during the briefing.

He stressed that the media remains a critical pillar of Ghana’s democracy, and any attempt to curtail its independence through legislation would undermine accountability, transparency, and the public’s right to know. The association will always seek to protect these guaranteed rights and ensure they are not taken away, he affirmed.

Mr Dwumfuor urged Parliament to engage journalists, digital rights advocates, civil society organisations, and technology experts to ensure the proposal reflects a fair balance between safeguarding national security and protecting civil liberties.

The Cybersecurity (Amendment) Bill, 2025, aims to strengthen the country’s capacity to respond to online threats, improve regulatory oversight, and align Ghana’s laws with international best practices. Government officials have described the measures as necessary to combat rising cybercrime, protect critical infrastructure, and address emerging digital security challenges.

However, sections of the media, opposition lawmakers, and civil society groups have raised red flags over potential overreach. Critics warn that the draft legislation in its current form could be misused to stifle dissent and intimidate journalists critical of government policies.

Specific concerns center on clauses that give authorities expanded powers to monitor online activities, mandate content removal without judicial oversight, and impose heavy penalties for broadly defined cybercrimes. Legal analysts suggest some provisions may conflict with constitutional guarantees of freedom of speech and media independence.

The debate over the amendment comes amid growing tensions between press advocates and government officials over media regulation in Ghana. Similar legislative attempts in other African nations have faced pushback from international press freedom organisations, which argue that cybersecurity laws are increasingly being weaponised against journalists and dissenting voices.

Parliament is expected to begin committee-level review of the amendment in the coming weeks. Stakeholders have called for public hearings to allow comprehensive input before any vote on the controversial measure.