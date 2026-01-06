GJA President Applauds Alhaji Seidu Agongo Over Support for Assaulted Journalist

The President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, has commended the Founder of Class Media Group (CMG), Alhaji Seidu Agongo, for taking a bold stand against what he described as an attack on press freedom.

According to Mr. Dwumfour, Alhaji Agongo’s swift and firm response to the alleged assault on CMG’s Central Regional Correspondent, Samuel Addo, demonstrates commendable leadership and a strong commitment to protecting journalists in the line of duty.

He described the founder’s actions as highly laudable, noting that such support is critical in the ongoing fight against attacks on media practitioners across the country.

Mr. Dwumfour also praised the Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, for his public condemnation of the assault, describing the Minister’s response as timely and encouraging.

The GJA President made these remarks at a press conference in Accra while addressing the reported assault on Samuel Addo during his coverage of efforts by officers of the Ghana National Fire Service to douse a fire outbreak at the Kasoa New Market in the Central Region.

During the briefing, Mr. Dwumfour further called for the immediate removal of the Head of Public Relations of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), DO II Desmond Ackah, accusing him of unprofessional conduct in his handling of the incident involving the alleged assault on the journalist.

Meanwhile, Samuel Addo has officially lodged a complaint with the Ghana Police Service following claims of assault and theft involving officers of the Ghana National Fire Service.

The incident reportedly occurred on Monday while the journalist was covering a fire outbreak at the Kasoa New Market in the Central Region.

Police investigations into the matter are currently underway.