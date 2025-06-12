GJA Clears 62 Candidates for June 30 Leadership Elections

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has approved 62 candidates to compete in its national and regional executive elections on June 30, 2025.

The final list includes 13 aspirants for national positions and 49 for regional roles after successful vetting.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the GJA Elections Committee called the publication of qualified candidates a crucial step toward a “healthy and transparent democratic contest.” Nominations remain open for the Volta Region Vice Chairperson position until 5:00 p.m. on June 17, with any additional qualified candidates to be added before the polls.

Committee Chairman Peter Martey Agbeko emphasized the association’s commitment to fairness and due process. The statement also addressed resolved petitions, noting that disputes were reviewed based on past rulings by the GJA’s Election Dispute Adjudication Committee. “The Committee commends the petitioners for their vigilance and commitment to democratic due process,” it added.

The elections mark a key moment for Ghana’s media landscape, with journalists nationwide set to choose leaders who will shape industry advocacy and standards.