GJA Awards 2024: African Eye Report’s Editor Wins Best Reporting In Documentary Award

Masahudu Ankiilu Kunateh, the Editor-In-Chief of African Eye Report, a leading Pan-African economic, business, banking and finance, mining and energy news website, has been adjudged Best Reporting In Documentary (Online) {2024} Awards at the just-ended 29th Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Media Awards.

His story titled-‘How Ghana Is Wasting Its Abundant Water Resources’ was adjudged as the Best Reporting In Documentary (Online) story for 2024 out of dozens of entries by the award’s jury.

The story highlighted how Ghana is wasting its abundant water resources.

The citation of the award, which was presented to Mr Ankiilu Kunateh, read: “Water is life, yet too often it slips through our fingers unnoticed. In his compelling and insightful story, “How Ghana Is Wasting Its Abundant Water Resources”, you brought a critical national issue into sharp focus-the mismanagement and underutilisation of one of Ghana’s most vital resources.

The citation continued: “Through painstaking research, clear analysis and engaging storytelling, you exposed the hidden challenges facing Ghana’s water sector from industrial inefficiencies to policy gaps, while emphasising the urgent need for sustainable management”.

The citation signed by the President of GJA, Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, further read: “The work not only informs but also provokes thought, inspiring stakeholders and citizens alike to reflect on their roles in safeguarding the nation’s water for future generations.

For shining light on an issue that impacts economic growth, public health and environmental sustainability, the Ghana Journalists Association proudly awards Masahudu Ankiilu Kunateh of the African Eye Report, Best Reporting In Documentary (Online) category. Congratulations!”.

For his prize, he received a citation, plaque, and others.

Other award winners include-TV3’s Godwin Asediba was adjudged the 2024 GJA Journalist of the Year; Akwasi Agyei Anim of Citi FM and Channel 1 TV won the Best In Science and Environmental award, a journalist with the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), Doreen Ampofo, emerged as the Best Female Journalist of the Year after taking two other awards, and Rosemond Akuorkor Adjetey won the Best Business and Economic award.

The event which was hosted by the revered King of the Asante Kingdom, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II was held at Manhyia Palace in Kumasi, the Ashanti regional capital on Saturday 8, November 2025.

The well-attended awards ceremony was graced by the President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, the Acting Chief Justice, His Lordship Justice Paul Kwadwo Baffoe-Bonnie, Ministers of State, and several senior government officials.

African Eye Report