GIZ praises digital skills partner ahead of career fair

The German development agency has commended the Africa Center for Digital Transformation for delivering exceptional training sessions during recent roadshows in northern and central Ghana.

GIZ’s Ghana-European Centre for Jobs, Migration and Development praised ACDT’s role in facilitating digital skills workshops in Tamale and Kumasi as part of nationwide preparations for the Ghana Migration and Career Fair 2025.

The roadshows, held with local partners HopIn in Tamale and Dipper Lab at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, targeted students, job seekers, and young entrepreneurs across the regions.

ACDT delivered specialized training in cybersecurity, Notion AI, and Canva productivity tools, equipping participants with practical skills to enhance their digital readiness and employment prospects. The sessions generated strong engagement and demonstrated the growing importance of digital literacy in education and entrepreneurship.

GIZ described ACDT as a strategic partner whose innovative facilitation methods ensured participants gained hands-on experience with essential digital economy tools. The German agency emphasized the quality of training delivery and participant engagement throughout both roadshow events.

Kwesi Atuahene, ACDT’s Executive Director, highlighted how the partnership bridges digital literacy gaps while creating new opportunities for Ghanaian youth. He noted that collaborative approaches prove most effective in addressing skills development challenges across the country.

The roadshows serve as preliminary activities for the Ghana Migration and Career Fair 2025, scheduled for September 17 in Accra. The main event will bring together policymakers, employers, training institutions, and young professionals to explore job opportunities and migration pathways.

Both organizations indicated plans for expanded collaboration following the successful completion of the Tamale and Kumasi programs. They expect continued partnership will amplify digital skills training impact across Ghana and potentially other African markets.

The initiative reflects growing recognition that digital competency has become essential for youth employability in Ghana’s evolving economy. Training programs increasingly focus on practical applications of technology tools rather than theoretical knowledge alone.