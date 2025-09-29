GIZ Commissions Ghana Digital Economy Outlook 2025

GIZ Ghana, through its Digital Transformation for Inclusive Entrepreneurship in Ghana (DTEG) Project, has partnered with the Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology, and Innovation to conduct the Ghana Digital Economy Outlook 2025.

The study, which is in line with the Government of Ghana’s recognition that digital transformation is a strategic enabler of growth, is committed to leveraging ICT to accelerate inclusive economic progress.

Commissioned on 18th October 2024, this national research study is a landmark initiative designed to highlight the state of digital transformation in Ghana, while identifying opportunities for inclusive growth, job creation, and the development of future digital strategies.

Specifically, the Outlook will provide critical insights into Ghana’s digital ecosystem, focusing on:

Assessing the current state of digital transformation in Ghana.

Identifying sectors where digitalisation has significantly impacted the economy.

Highlighting high-potential sectors within the digital economy for growth and employment.

Benchmarking Ghana’s digital progress against other African countries.

Showcasing international best practices in digital transformation.

Offering actionable recommendations for government and stakeholders.

In benchmarking Ghana’s progress, the Outlook will compare performance with leading African digital economies such as Kenya, Rwanda, and South Africa while also highlighting global best practices Ghana can adapt.

The Ghana Digital Economy Outlook 2025 will culminate in a comprehensive report that provides evidence-based recommendations for shaping future digital strategies.

It is expected to serve as a knowledge resource for government ministries, agencies, industry, civil society organizations, and development partners. Therefore, it will equip policymakers and stakeholders with the insights they need to make data-driven decisions, ensuring that digital transformation delivers real opportunities for all Ghanaians.

The Outlook will help build an inclusive and future-ready digital economy for Ghana by aligning national priorities with global opportunities, and position digital transformation as a tool to close gaps, enhance productivity, improve services, and strengthen Ghana’s competitiveness.