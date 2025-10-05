Giving Hope to Breast Cancer Patients: Delta’s Continuous Partnership with BCI

Delta Air Lines has reaffirmed its commitment to the fight against breast cancer in Ghana, joining thousands of survivors, advocates, and community members at the 13th Annual Breast Care International (BCI) Walk for the Cure in Kumasi.

As part of its centennial celebrations, Delta is deepening its long-standing partnership with Breast Care International, a collaboration that has already delivered life-saving education and screenings to thousands across the country.

Speaking at the event, Michael Thomas, General Manager, Global Communications at Delta Air Lines, highlighted the importance of the partnership: “At Delta, we believe our mission extends beyond connecting people across continents; it is also about standing shoulder to shoulder with the communities we serve. For almost a decade, our partnership with Breast Care International has enabled us to reach thousands of women and families across Ghana with education and life- saving screenings.”

Delta has proudly supported BCI’s initiatives, positively impacting the lives of people across Ghana. This support has educated over 150,000 individuals on breast cancer awareness, screened more than 20,000 individuals, and identified nearly 2,000 suspected cases that might otherwise have gone undetected. Targeted campaigns have also brought free screenings to more than 65,000 women in rural areas, expanding healthcare access to underserved communities.

“As we celebrate 100 years of global service, we are reminded that the most meaningful journeys are not defined by miles flown, but by the lives we touch, the hope we nurture, and the futures we help to secure. We are deeply honored to walk alongside survivors, advocates, and leaders in Kumasi today, and remain committed to supporting initiatives that make a real difference in people’s lives,” Thomas added.

The walk, themed “A Cure Worth Fighting For,” lit up Kumasi’s streets with pink and white colours, uniting more than 30,000 survivors, healthcare professionals, students, traditional leaders, and advocates in a powerful show of solidarity against breast cancer. The walk began at the Adum Post Office and proceeded through Kumasi’s principal streets, culminating at the Manhyia Durbar Grounds.

Dr. (Mrs.) Beatrice Wiafe Addai, Founder and President of BCI, acknowledged Delta’s enduring partnership and contribution in the fight against breast cancer:

“Breast cancer is not just a personal health challenge; it is a societal issue that touches families, communities, and nations. Early detection and prompt action save lives, and that is why the support of partners like Delta Air Lines is indispensable. Their consistent commitment over the years has helped us extend education and screening to the very doorsteps of women, especially in underserved areas. Together, we are not only raising awareness but also giving hope and ensuring that more lives are saved each year.”

As part of its centennial celebrations, Delta continues to invest in enhancing customer experience. In October 2024, the airline introduced the Airbus A330-900neo, a state-of-the-art aircraft offering greater comfort, reliability, and sustainability. Recently, at a press briefing in Accra on October 2, 2025, Delta announced the launch of a seasonal nonstop service between Accra and Atlanta, beginning December 1, 2025. This new route will expand travel options for customers in Ghana while strengthening connections to Delta’s extensive global network.

About Delta in Africa

Delta Air Lines has been serving Africa since 2006 and is committed to connecting the continent to the U.S. and beyond. The airline operates flights to multiple African destinations and continues to expand its network to meet growing demand.

As a global airline based in the United States, Delta connects customers across our expansive global network with a commitment to ensuring that the future of travel is connected, personalized and enjoyable. In 2024, Delta served over 200 million customers safely, reliably and with industry-leading customer service innovation.