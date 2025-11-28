GISPA Conference 2025 Explores Pathways to Strengthen GIX and Advance Digital Infrastructure

Ghana’s internet industry stakeholders and service providers have outlined a shared vision for improving national connectivity, strengthening the Ghana Internet Exchange (GIX), and positioning the country as a stronger digital player in West Africa, following extensive deliberations at the Ghana Internet Service Providers Association (GISPA) Conference 2025 in Accra.

The two-day event, held from 25–26 November 2025 under the theme “Ghana’s Digital Future: Policy, Infrastructure, and the Strategic Role of GIX,” brought together internet service providers, policymakers, infrastructure experts, and technology leaders to discuss the policy, regulatory, and investment frameworks needed to accelerate the country’s digital transformation.

Ghana’s digital ecosystem continues to experience rapid growth. According to the National Communications Authority (NCA), internet penetration exceeded 70% in 2024, driven by expanding broadband access and nationwide fibre deployments. Data consumption also rose by more than 30% year-on-year, underscoring the country’s deepening dependence on digital services for commerce, public administration, education, and entertainment. This accelerating demand is placing greater pressure on networks and making the expansion of resilient, high-capacity infrastructure—and platforms like the GIX—more critical than ever.

Opening the day’s proceedings, the GISPA President, Michael Komla Kumah Nfordzo, emphasised the need for strong collaboration within the industry to meet rising digital demands. He praised the practical, hands-on technical training session delivered on Day 1, describing capacity building as essential for enhancing network performance nationwide.

“Our industry must stay proactive, innovative, and aligned around common goals,” he said. “Ghana’s digital future depends on the strength, resilience, and innovation of the infrastructure we build today. As service providers, we understand that our work is not just about delivering connectivity; it’s about enabling national development, empowering businesses, and supporting the millions of Ghanaians who rely on the internet for work, education, health, and social participation.”

The Chairman added that GISPA is deepening engagement with government, especially on interconnectivity challenges affecting public institutions, banking networks, and critical state agencies. He expressed optimism that recent discussions with the Ministry will translate into concrete improvements to strengthen national infrastructure resilience.

As part of ongoing reforms to modernise the digital services regulatory framework, the NCA has also revised its annual regulatory fee structure, moving from a flat rate to a 0.5% levy on net revenue for internet and public data service providers. The Authority has indicated that this shift is designed to promote greater equity and ensure a fairer, more sustainable regulatory environment, an announcement that was welcomed by many participants as a sign of strengthened alignment between regulators and industry.

Delivering his keynote remarks, the Minister of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovation, Hon. Sam Nartey George, underscored the crucial role of the private sector in achieving Ghana’s digital transformation goals.

“Your discussions today directly influence Ghana’s digital transformation agenda,” he said.

“Government remains committed to expanding reliable broadband, improving quality and affordability, removing infrastructure bottlenecks, and strengthening digital public services.”

The Minister also highlighted ongoing collaborative efforts with GISPA, including the shared ambition to expand direct connections to the Ghana Internet Exchange (GIX), strengthen infrastructure redundancy for banks and public institutions, and advance Ghana’s prospects of becoming a regional digital hub.

He noted that extending GIX presence beyond Accra would significantly reduce latency, cut transit costs, improve user experience, and enhance the overall resilience of the national network. He added that Ghana’s expanding fibre footprint positions the country to exchange traffic and services with neighbouring states, improving regional integration and creating new commercial opportunities for ISPs.

Throughout the conference, speakers and panelists examined the future of Ghana’s internet infrastructure, encouraged stronger participation in GIX, and explored the commercial and technical potential of cross-border connectivity. Experts also stressed the importance of infrastructure sharing, improved redundancy across networks, and increased localisation of content to retain more digital traffic within Ghana.