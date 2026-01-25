Gisela Emefa Gagakuma: A Shining Example of Purpose-Driven Leadership

Gisela Emefa Gagakuma is a force to be reckoned with in Ghana’s entrepreneurial, educational, and sustainability spaces. As a dynamic entrepreneur, creative visionary, and advocate for purposeful leadership, Gisela has built a reputation for excellence and service.

Her work spans multiple industries, including education, business, sustainability, and women’s empowerment, with a common thread of intentional impact.



Shaping Young Minds

As the Director of Anna Marie School, Gisela has spent years shaping the minds of young children through a values-driven, confidence-building approach to early childhood education. Her leadership reflects a deep commitment to nurturing children not only academically but also emotionally and socially, preparing them to thrive in a rapidly changing world. Under her guidance, the school has become a hub for holistic education, producing well-rounded individuals equipped to make a positive impact in society.

Gisela’s creative flair is also evident in her role as CEO and Creative Director of Giselle Dazzle Enterprise, a luxury brand known for refined craftsmanship, elegance, and attention to detail.

As a former representative for Swarovski, Gisela has leveraged her expertise in surface ornamentation, jewelry design, and fashion to champion African excellence, creativity, and global competitiveness.

Her designs are a testament to her passion for beauty, elegance.

Gisela’s passion for sustainability and community development is evident in her environmental advocacy work. She has collaborated with the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, youth, institutions, and partners to promote recycling, waste reduction, and climate awareness.

Her initiatives have turned everyday challenges into opportunities for innovation and social impact, inspiring a new generation of leaders to take action.

Gisela’s experience in international pageantry and public engagement has strengthened her voice as a mentor and role model for women.

She encourages women to take up space, lead boldly, and pursue their ambitions without apology. Her story is a testament to the power of resilience, determination, and hard work.

At the heart of all Gisela’s endeavors is a woman grounded in faith, family, and resilience. As a mother, leader, and lifelong learner, Gisela embodies the belief that success is most meaningful when it uplifts others. Her story is one of vision, courage, and an unwavering commitment to building a legacy that inspires future generations.

In a world that often prioritizes individual success over collective impact, Gisela Emefa Gagakuma is a shining example of purpose-driven leadership. Her life and work are a testament to the power of intention, creativity, and service. As she continues to inspire and empower others, her legacy will undoubtedly be felt for generations to come.