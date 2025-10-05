GIPC Targets Volta, Oti in Regional Investment Push to Unlock Ghana’s Next Growth Frontier

The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) is taking its investment promotion efforts to the Volta and Oti Regions later this month as part of its 2025 Regional Investment Roadshow series, aimed at unlocking local economic potential and attracting private capital to Ghana’s less industrialized regions.

Scheduled for October 27 to 31, 2025, the five-day roadshow will bring together regional authorities, local entrepreneurs, investors, traditional leaders, and development partners to showcase the regions’ comparative advantages in agriculture, tourism, manufacturing, and renewable energy.

Themed “Driving Regional Growth Through Investment Partnerships,” the initiative seeks to deepen decentralization of investment promotion beyond Accra, empowering regional economies to generate sustainable jobs and drive inclusive growth.

The Volta and Oti regions boast abundant arable land, fertile valleys, forest resources, and emerging tourism corridors. The Volta Region, home to Ghana’s largest lake, has strong potential in aquaculture, eco-tourism, and agro-processing, while the Oti Region presents untapped opportunities in commercial agriculture, shea butter production, and sustainable timber management.

According to GIPC officials, the roadshow will feature investment exhibitions, sector dialogues, and project matchmaking sessions, where local businesses can directly engage with potential investors. “The roadshows are about bringing investment conversations to the regions, identifying viable projects, and linking them to both domestic and foreign investors,” a GIPC statement said.

If well implemented, the initiative could help rebalance Ghana’s growth trajectory, which has historically been concentrated in the Greater Accra, Ashanti, and Western regions. For local economies, new investments could mean improved infrastructure, expanded industrial zones, and better market access for farmers and small businesses.

The Volta Region’s growing agro-industrial base could attract investors in rice milling, cassava processing, and vegetable exports, while Oti’s fertile lands could draw agritech and irrigation based farming ventures. Both regions also stand to benefit from tourism related developments such as eco-lodges, craft industries, and hospitality facilities along the Volta Lake corridor.

Economists say regional investment initiatives of this nature could reduce rural-urban migration and support broader industrialization goals under the Government’s Big Push program.

The roadshow is part of GIPC’s broader Investment Opportunities Mapping Project, which includes a series of high-level forums across regions to raise awareness and help local governments, traditional authorities, and stakeholders learn how to attract better investments, manage them more effectively, and facilitate their implementation.

GIPC launched the Investment Opportunity Mapping Project (IOMP) on July 10, 2025, as a nationwide effort to identify and promote economic opportunities in all 261 districts, with full backing from President John Dramani Mahama.

However, experts caution that for these roadshows to yield tangible outcomes, key constraints such as inadequate road networks, unreliable power supply, and limited access to credit for local entrepreneurs must be addressed. They also emphasize the need for clear land acquisition frameworks and local participation to ensure that communities benefit directly from incoming investments.

The success of regional investment drives depends on more than investor interest. It requires strong local governance, policy consistency, and equitable benefit sharing.

The push comes as GIPC has registered only 55 investments in the Volta region in almost three decades, highlighting the stark regional disparities in investment flows. Greater Accra and Ashanti Regions have become the areas with the greatest number of registered companies, underscoring the need for deliberate efforts to spread investment beyond traditional hubs.

As Ghana positions itself to attract more investment in the post-IMF program recovery era, initiatives like the GIPC Regional Investment Roadshows highlight a shift toward region based development, ensuring that every part of the country has a role in national progress.

For residents of the Volta and Oti regions, the upcoming event could mark the beginning of a new chapter, one where local innovation meets global capital to power sustainable, inclusive development.