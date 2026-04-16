GIPC Sees Pipeline of Processing Plant Proposals in Cocoa, Textiles and Food

Ghana’s investment promotion agency has signalled a measurable shift in the character of incoming foreign interest, with proposals now tilting toward value-added manufacturing rather than raw commodity trade, a development officials say could accelerate job creation and deepen the country’s industrial base.

Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) Chief Executive Officer Simon Madjie said recent investor engagements have produced a growing pipeline of projects centred on establishing processing facilities rather than exporting unprocessed commodities. The emerging proposals span cocoa processing, textiles, and food manufacturing, sectors the GIPC views as central to Ghana’s ambition to become a regional manufacturing hub.

Madjie noted that discussions with international investors reflect increasing interest in setting up processing operations within Ghana’s free zones and industrial enclaves, positioning the country to retain more of the economic value generated by its natural resource base. He stressed that investment inflows must prioritise industrial transformation, and urged investors to move beyond raw commodity trading toward higher-value production activities.

The Ghana India Chamber of Commerce added weight to the trend, with its President Kwabena Ekremet confirming rising interest from Indian investors in local production, particularly in cocoa processing and food manufacturing. He said the interest aligns with emerging opportunities along Ghana’s agribusiness value chain.

Both the GIPC and the Ghana India Chamber of Commerce said they were committed to strengthening partnerships that support technology transfer and export-oriented growth, with emphasis on what Madjie has described as “quality investment” that contributes to broader economic transformation.

The signals build on a series of investor engagements the GIPC has conducted in recent months. In March 2026, the Centre hosted a delegation from India’s South Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SGCCI), which expressed interest in joint ventures spanning garment and textile manufacturing, cashew processing, fast-moving consumer goods, and agri-tech. At the Africa Trade Summit 2026 in Accra in February, Madjie called on African economies to break from dependence on raw material exports and prioritise processing and value addition as a foundation for sustainable industrial growth.

Ghana’s cocoa sector, which generated clinker exports ranked third among the country’s top imports by value in 2023, remains a priority target for processing investment as the government seeks to increase the share of cocoa that is transformed domestically before export.