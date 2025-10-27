GIPC Launches Regional Investment Roadshows in Volta and Oti Regions

The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre is set to drive economic transformation through its Regional Investment Roadshows beginning from October 27 to 30, 2025 at the University of Health and Allied Sciences in Ho and Bosatsu Hotel in Dambai.

Anchored in the Centre’s Investment Opportunity Mapping Project, the roadshows aim to spotlight investment-ready projects across Ghana’s 261 districts, with a strategic focus on regional diversification and economic development. By showcasing opportunities in manufacturing, agribusiness, tourism, and renewable energy, the initiative aims to attract private capital to projects that promise high economic returns and job opportunities for local communities.

To be held on the theme, “Driving Local Investment, Unlocking Regional Potential,” the first leg of the roadshows will feature curated business to business engagements, company visits, and project evaluations, connecting local entrepreneurs with prospective investors to foster partnerships that enhance value chains, drive innovation, and build resilient regional economies.

Ahead of the roadshows, the GIPC led by its Board Chairman, Dr Akwasi Opong-Fosu, engaged members of the Volta Regional Caucus and the Oti Regional Caucus in Parliament to discuss the initiative’s objectives and garner support for regional investment promotion. The Members of Parliament from both regions lauded the Centre’s initiative and ensured their unwavering support.

The Chief of Staff, Mr Julius Debrah, will deliver the keynote address on behalf of President John Dramani Mahama, reaffirming the government’s commitment to inclusive growth and regional empowerment. The CEO of GIPC, Mr Simon Madjie, will present viable investment opportunities in the region, aligned with President Mahama’s 24 Hour Economy and Export Development Programme, which promotes industrial transformation and economic resilience through robust public private collaboration.

The Volta and Oti regions boast abundant arable land, fertile valleys, forest resources, and emerging tourism corridors. The Volta Region’s growing agro-industrial base could attract investors in rice milling, cassava processing, and vegetable exports, while Oti’s fertile lands could draw agritech and irrigation based farming ventures.

The Investment Opportunities Mapping Project, launched in July 2025, is designed to encourage more local capital by giving Ghanaians who have the means to invest in their own country. When implemented, the project will unlock new economic growth and promote fair development across the country, with a key outcome being a new online platform that enables investors from Ghana and around the world to easily access up-to-date information on investment opportunities.

Historical context highlights the need for such initiatives. GIPC has registered only 55 investments in the Volta Region between 1994 and September 2023, with some 109 million United States Dollars investments accruing from Foreign Direct Investment, underscoring the region’s untapped potential.

Volta Regional Minister and Dean of Regional Ministers, Mr James Gunu, welcomed the initiative and pledged his support, noting that the IOMP aligns with the government’s broader development vision, especially the 24 Hour Economy Project, with the Volta Economic Corridor playing a central role.

Serving as a precursor to the Ghana International Investment Summit in 2026, Mr Madjie added that the roadshows will amplify Ghana’s position as a premier destination for global investment. Several flagship initiatives, such as the Volta Economic Corridor, the Legon Pharmaceutical Innovation Park, the Kumasi Machinery and Technology Park, and the Akosombo–Juapong Garments and Textiles Cluster, will be clearly profiled, strategically presented, and actively promoted under the IOMP.

The roadshows will feature investment exhibitions, sector dialogues, and project matchmaking sessions, where local businesses can directly engage with potential investors. Economists say regional investment initiatives of this nature could reduce rural urban migration and support broader industrialization goals under the government’s Big Push program.