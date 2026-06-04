GIPC Launches Podcast To Boost Ghana’s Investment Appeal

The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) has launched the InvestGhana Podcast, a digital platform to attract investors and showcase Ghana’s business opportunities across the continent.

The Centre said the podcast will carry conversations with business leaders, investors, industry experts and government officials on the policies and projects shaping Ghana’s investment climate.

Episodes will spotlight opportunities in manufacturing, agribusiness, infrastructure, digital technology, entrepreneurship, the creative economy, diaspora investment and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). The series will also feature success stories from firms already operating in the country, offering direct accounts of doing business in Ghana.

Launching the platform, GIPC Chief Executive Simon Madjie called it a strategic tool to position Ghana in a crowded global investment market. He said nations now compete for capital in fresh ways and that storytelling has become central to investment promotion. “Countries are increasingly competing for investment in new ways, making strategic communication essential,” he said.

Madjie added that the podcast would close information gaps by giving investors timely, accessible updates on policy, opportunities and economic reforms, linking it to wider GIPC efforts to modernise investor services and deepen digital engagement.

The Centre listed the podcast among several digital initiatives, including a round the clock website chat service, an investor roadmap and targeted social media campaigns built to simplify access to investment information.

Analysts say digital platforms such as podcasts increasingly help investment promotion agencies reach global audiences and build confidence through direct, interactive communication. The launch comes as Ghana works to consolidate its economic recovery, draw foreign direct investment and present itself as a gateway to regional markets under AfCFTA.