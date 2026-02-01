Investment Mapping Project Identifies Major Opportunities in Central, Western Regions

Ghana’s Investment Opportunity Mapping Project (IOMP) is yielding concrete results following recent tours of the Central and Western regions, revealing a pipeline of investible projects capable of driving decentralized economic growth.

The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) conducted regional roadshows from January 19 to 23, 2026, engaging investors, district assemblies and private sector stakeholders across both regions. The initiative formed part of efforts to spotlight investment ready opportunities beyond Accra and promote district level economic development.

Beyond consultations and presentations, the engagements produced a clearer picture of where capital can flow with impact and where returns can be scaled by linking local resources to processing, logistics and export markets, according to stakeholders familiar with the outcomes.

In the Western region, the strongest investment promise lies in agro processing, energy and industrial inputs. The region’s large scale production of cocoa, oil palm, rubber, cassava and coconut positions it as a natural hub for value addition.

Opportunities identified during the tour include expanded oil palm and rubber processing, cassava based starch and ethanol production, and coconut processing for food and cosmetic markets. These investments benefit from proximity to Takoradi Port, which lowers logistics costs and supports export competitiveness.

Existing operations point to immediate scalability. Plantation Socfinaf Ghana Limited’s oil palm and rubber estates demonstrate globally competitive yields, while Yaeric Company Limited’s rubber processing and export business highlights the viability of turning raw materials into higher value industrial products.

The presence of such anchor firms reduces investor risk and creates room for supplier networks, packaging, logistics and auxiliary services to grow around them, industry observers noted.

At the district level, Shama emerged as a strategic investment zone. Vast arable land combined with port access supports opportunities in cassava processing, fisheries, cold storage and agro logistics.

The area’s proximity to major thermal plants also opens space for renewable energy investments, particularly solar, to complement the national grid and supply industrial users. Quarrying activities in the region further present opportunities for cement inputs and building material manufacturing, supporting both local construction and national infrastructure needs.

In the Central region, the tour surfaced a different but equally compelling investment profile centered on light manufacturing, agribusiness and industrial infrastructure. Fertile agricultural land supports agro processing in areas such as rice, maize, cassava and horticulture, while growing urban markets create demand for locally manufactured consumer goods.

A key investment promise identified was the proposed Gomoa Central Special Economic Zone. Envisioned as a 24 hour manufacturing and logistics hub, the zone is designed to attract value adding industries that can serve both domestic and export markets.

Linked to calls for a modern seaport, the zone could significantly reduce import dependence by supporting ceramics, building materials, packaging and light engineering industries, according to project proponents.

KEDA Ghana Ceramics stands out as proof of concept. With $300 million already invested and plans for a further $200 to $500 million expansion, the company has shown that large scale manufacturing can thrive using predominantly local raw materials.

Its commitment to skills transfer and partnerships with local universities also signals how industrial investments can deepen local capacity and create skilled employment, officials said.

The roadshows were organized in partnership with MTN Ghana and in collaboration with the Office of the Chief of Staff, Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry (MOTAI), Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), Ghana Freezones Authority (GFZA), Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA), the 24 Hour Economy Secretariat, and regional coordinating councils.

The events followed similar engagements in the Volta and Oti regions in 2025, which included opening the GIPC regional office in Ho and consultations with business communities, traditional authorities, regional ministers and Members of Parliament (MPs).

To date, the IOMP has successfully profiled 75 investment ready opportunities across all priority sectors of the Ghanaian economy, including mining, manufacturing, information and communication technology (ICT), renewable energy and agribusiness.

GIPC Chief Executive Officer Simon Madjie said strategic partnerships would be essential to scaling the IOMP nationwide and strengthening district level investment facilitation.

“This roadshow across the Central and Western Regions will help unlock the untapped potential of our coastal economies, and we invite partners to join us in expanding the IOMP nationwide for sustainable and inclusive growth,” Madjie stated.

He reaffirmed the Centre’s commitment to positioning Ghana as Africa’s leading investment destination by equipping every district with actionable intelligence.

Despite their economic potential, GIPC records show that between 1995 and September 2025, the Central Region recorded 154 projects with Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) of $491.36 million, while the Western Region recorded 294 projects totaling $10.83 billion in FDI.

The Western Region leads the nation in cocoa production and is a major producer of rubber, while the Central Region excels in cassava and pineapple cultivation. Key investment opportunities include large scale commercial farming, agro processing, modern storage facilities and sustainable supply chains to reduce post harvest losses.

The Central Region’s extensive coastline, lagoons and proximity to the Gulf of Guinea, combined with the Western Region’s marine and riverine resources, create strong foundations for both artisanal and industrial fishing. Investment prospects include fish feed production, cold chain infrastructure, modern processing plants and sustainable technologies to address overfishing and illegal fishing.

For tourism and hospitality, the Central Region is home to United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) World Heritage Sites including Cape Coast and Elmina Castles, while the Western Region boasts pristine beaches such as Busua and Dixcove. Investment prospects are substantial in heritage hotels, beach resorts, eco lodges, adventure tourism including canopy walks, and conference facilities.

The Western Region’s existing oil infrastructure offers attractive opportunities for hybrid energy solutions in the renewable energy sector, while the rivers in the Central Region support mini hydro projects. Viable investment streams include utility scale solar farms, coastal wind turbines, bioenergy from agricultural residues and rural mini grids, directly supporting Ghana’s 24 Hour Economy vision.

High potential investment opportunities also exist in modern warehousing, dry ports, haulage services, free zones and integrated logistics hubs to accelerate exports of cocoa, minerals and processed goods into the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) market.

Natural resource prospects include significant reserves of gold, bauxite, manganese and diamonds in the Western Region, while the Central Region has smaller deposits, notably kaolin. These minerals present opportunities for value addition and downstream processing.

Taken together, the outcomes of the Central and Western Region tours point to a clear investment narrative. Ghana’s next growth phase is anchored in regional clusters where agriculture feeds industry, infrastructure supports scale and existing businesses provide a base for expansion.

The promise lies not only in greenfield projects, but in scaling what already works and connecting it to markets, finance and technology, according to investment analysts tracking the project.

For investors, these regions offer more than potential. They present ready entry points into agro processing, manufacturing, energy and logistics, backed by resources, emerging industrial ecosystems and growing policy focus on decentralized development.

The IOMP, launched in July 2025, is designed to identify and showcase investment opportunities across all 261 districts in Ghana’s 16 regions, moving beyond the traditional focus on Accra. This is the first time a comprehensive district level investment mapping exercise has been undertaken in the country.

The project forms part of broader national efforts to boost job creation and promote sustainable economic growth, being implemented in collaboration with the Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, and GEPA.

A key outcome will be a new online platform that enables investors from Ghana and around the world to easily access up to date information on investment opportunities across all districts.

The initiative aims to support the vision of building a self reliant, industrially competitive and export driven economy under the government’s flagship 24 hour economy and accelerated export development program.