GIPC Designates Western Region as Ghana’s Next Investment Hub

The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) will prioritize the Western Region as a strategic investment destination, leveraging its natural resources and agricultural capacity.

CEO Simon Madjie announced the initiative during the presentation of an operational vehicle to GIPC’s Takoradi office under the Ghana Economic Transformation Project.

“With nearly 10% of Ghana’s landmass and 17 agricultural districts, the region has untapped potential beyond oil and gas,” Madjie stated, confirming focus on agriculture, agribusiness, and manufacturing. The GIPC collaborates with the Ministry of Trade and Ghana Export Promotion Authority to establish commercial infrastructure.

Decentralization remains central to the strategy. “By bringing services closer, we ensure all regions are investment-ready,” Madjie explained, noting $100 million already attracted through streamlined processes. Registration now completes within 24 hours, reducing bureaucratic barriers.

Madjie emphasized cultural shifts: “Attracting long-term investment requires value-driven work ethics, not just incentives.” The plan aligns with national goals for job creation and export growth through decentralized development.

Ghana’s regional economic rebalancing intensifies as infrastructure gaps challenge resource-rich areas beyond Accra.