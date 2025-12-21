GIPC board chairman calls for Ghana–Turkey collaboration at Global Conference

The Board Chairman of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), Mr. Akwasi Opong-Fosu, has called for greater investment in healthcare, describing the sector as productive national infrastructure essential for economic growth and human capital development.

Mr. Opong-Fosu made the remarks as a Special Guest at the 2nd World Bridges Conference on Industry, Trade and Health, held in Istanbul, Turkey.

In his address, he urged policymakers and investors to view healthcare not only as a social service but as a strategic driver of productivity and national development.

He highlighted the transformative role of healthcare financing and Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) in strengthening health systems across the world, praising Turkey’s city hospitals and health tourism model, which has positioned the country as a leading global medical destination.

Drawing lessons from other jurisdictions, Mr. Opong-Fosu referenced India’s targeted PPP arrangements, Canada’s availability-based financing models, and Rwanda’s policy-driven health financing framework as examples of innovative approaches that have improved healthcare delivery and sustainability.

Turning to Ghana, he noted that the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) provides a strong foundation for access and equity but stressed the need for innovative financing mechanisms and strategic partnerships to support specialised and advanced healthcare services.

Mr. Opong-Fosu also called for deeper collaboration between Ghana and Turkey, particularly as Ghana seeks to position itself as a healthcare hub for the West African sub-region, leveraging trade, investment and technology transfer to strengthen its health sector.

He expressed appreciation to the conference organisers for the invitation and the opportunity to engage in meaningful dialogue at the intersection of health, trade and investment.