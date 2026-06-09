GIMPA Tech Fair & Industry Showcase 2026 Spotlights Ghana’s Next Generation of Technology Innovators

The Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) has successfully concluded the maiden edition of the GIMPA Tech Fair & Industry Showcase 2026, a technology and innovation platform that brought together students, academia, industry leaders, government representatives, and technology enthusiasts to showcase practical solutions addressing real-world challenges.Held under the theme “Innovating for Impact:

Technology Solutions for Ghana’s Future,” the event provided a platform for young innovators to demonstrate how technology can be applied to solve challenges across sectors including healthcare, business, governance, and society.

The showcase featured over 70 innovative technology projects developed by students, highlighting the growing capacity of Ghanaian youth to design and deploy technology solutions with local and global relevance.

The top award at the exhibition was won by Conrad Aadem Nyuurr, a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science student, for his innovative solution:

“MEDIQ-GH: Smart Healthcare Access for Everyone.”

MEDIQ-GH demonstrates the potential of technology to improve access to healthcare services by leveraging digital solutions to address healthcare accessibility challenges. The project was recognized for its innovation, scalability, feasibility, industry relevance, and potential impact. Other outstanding projects that emerged among the top finalists included technology solutions such as towing applications designed for real-time tracking and management of vehicle recovery services, as well as innovative booth and service management solutions aimed at improving operational efficiency.The event attracted participation from leading industry players and technology stakeholders, including representatives from MTN, African Technology Forum, Consolidated Bank Ghana, the Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation, and other organizations committed to supporting innovation and digital transformation in Ghana.Speaking at the event, stakeholders emphasized the importance of venturing in tech for the future especially for financial industry where it opportunities abound.

The GIMPA Tech Fair & Industry Showcase also featured technology demonstrations, pitching sessions, industry engagement activities, and an innovation networking session designed to connect students with employers, investors, mentors, and potential collaborators.

The School of Technology and Social Sciences at GIMPA indicated that the initiative forms part of its broader commitment to developing graduates who combine technical competence with creativity, entrepreneurship, and the ability to solve practical problems.The success of the Tech Fair reinforces the importance of creating platforms where students can move beyond classroom learning to develop solutions that have measurable social and economic impact.GIMPA remains committed to strengthening industry-academia collaboration and supporting the next generation of technology innovators who will contribute to Ghana’s digital future.