GIMPA Law School Secures Full BYU Scholarship for Students

The Law School of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration has announced a major scholarship partnership with Brigham Young University (BYU) in Provo, Utah, positioning Ghanaian law graduates for advanced legal education in the United States. The agreement will allow GIMPA Law School to nominate exceptional candidates for fully funded postgraduate study.

The scholarship is worth approximately $100,000 and includes flight tickets, accommodation, tuition, and living expenses, with the student permitted to bring family members as well. Dr Kwaku Agyeman-Budu, Dean of GIMPA Law School, secured the partnership during the Law and Religion Conference held at BYU’s Center for Law and Religion Studies from October 5 to 8.

The Master of Laws degree programme at BYU represents a significant opportunity for Ghanaian legal professionals seeking international qualifications. GIMPA Law School can nominate an exceptional final year student or an alumni to access the full scholarship to pursue the Master of Laws Degree programme. The flexibility to nominate either current students or alumni broadens the pool of potential beneficiaries from Ghana’s legal community.

During the partnership discussions, Dr Agyeman-Budu met with Prof. David Moore, Dean of the J. Reuben Clark Law School at BYU, to formalise the collaboration. The engagement reflected mutual recognition between the institutions regarding the quality of legal education and the value of international scholarly exchange between Ghana and the United States.

GIMPA Law School has established itself as Ghana’s leading law institution through consistent investment in student advancement opportunities. The school has previously secured study abroad scholarships and postgraduate education partnerships through collaborations with Temple University, University of Connecticut, and Fordham University. These partnerships have contributed to GIMPA Law School’s recognition as Ghana’s premier law school in recent years.

BYU Law has maintained a strong reputation for legal education since its establishment in 1973. As a religiously affiliated law school, BYU Law provides an intellectually and spiritually invigorating community, with the development of moral character and enlightened devotion to the rule of law as hallmarks of a BYU Law School education. The institution’s teaching mission extends beyond classroom instruction toward developing leaders within communities and across the world.

The partnership announcement comes as Ghanaian legal professionals increasingly pursue advanced qualifications abroad to enhance their expertise and career prospects. International master’s programmes in law offer specialisation opportunities that allow practitioners to develop expertise in emerging areas including commercial law, international law, constitutional law, and technology regulation.

For eligible candidates at GIMPA Law School, the BYU scholarship represents a rare opportunity to study at an internationally recognised institution with comprehensive financial support. Interested final year law students and alumni should contact GIMPA Law School administration for nomination procedures and eligibility requirements.