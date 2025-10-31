GIMPA Law School Launches African Criminal Justice Journal

The Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) has unveiled its first edition of the African Journal of International Criminal Justice, marking what officials describe as a transformative moment for legal scholarship across the continent.

Thursday’s launch at the Dr Daniel McKorley Moot Courtroom brought together leading jurists, academics, and legal practitioners who gathered to witness what many see as a long overdue platform for African voices in international criminal law discourse.

The journal, a flagship publication of GIMPA’s African Centre of International Criminal Justice (ACICJ), aims to deepen research and scholarly debate on criminal justice issues affecting Africa, from genocide and war crimes to crimes against humanity.

Dr Kwaku Agyeman-Budu, Dean of GIMPA’s Faculty of Law, told guests the publication embodies the institution’s commitment to advancing scholarship in international criminal law while promoting accountability across Africa.

“This occasion marks a significant milestone in our journey to promote International Criminal Law and justice in Africa,” he said, noting the journal provides scholars and practitioners with a credible platform to share insights on critical justice issues.

The African Centre of International Criminal Justice, established in 2017, serves as both a research hub and advocacy platform dedicated to disseminating knowledge about the International Criminal Court’s work and promoting international criminal law principles on the continent.

Since its inception, the Centre has spearheaded several initiatives aimed at enhancing understanding of international criminal law, building capacity among legal professionals, and fostering collaboration between academic institutions and practicing lawyers.

Dr Agyeman-Budu praised students in GIMPA’s Master of Laws program in International Criminal Law and Justice, who played an instrumental role in producing the publication. “With this journal forming part of their LLM project, I must congratulate them for their dedication and hard work,” he said, adding with characteristic humor that the event’s success was tied to their graduation prospects.

Acting Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, through Justice Hafisata Amaleboba of the Supreme Court, commended GIMPA for advancing legal scholarship and fostering dialogue on international criminal law across Africa.

Justice Amaleboba highlighted Ghana’s longstanding commitment to the rule of law, human rights, and justice, noting these principles continue to guide the country’s legal and judicial philosophy. She described the journal as a “contextually relevant academic platform” that will foster rigorous scholarship and thoughtful dialogue.

“The foundation of any robust criminal justice system rests not merely on adjudication and enforcement alone, but also on critical and reflective scholarship,” she emphasized, underscoring the symbiotic relationship between academia and legal practice.

She noted that in international criminal law, where complex crimes such as genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity demand principled interpretation, scholarship becomes indispensable.

Justice Amaleboba acknowledged that Africa’s engagement with international criminal justice has been marked by both promise and controversy, stressing that African scholars have a critical role in bridging the gap between aspirational legal ideals and the realities of justice on the continent.

“Through research, discourse, and publication, platforms such as this journal amplify African perspectives and experiences that are often underrepresented,” she said.

The launch’s theme, “recognizing the relationship between legal scholarship and criminal justice,” reflects the publication’s mission to demonstrate how academic inquiry shapes effective and credible criminal justice systems responsive to Africa’s unique complexities.

Legal scholars at the event expressed optimism that the journal will provide a much needed African perspective in global discussions about international criminal law, potentially influencing policy and judicial practice across the continent.

The publication represents GIMPA Law School’s expanding role in shaping continental discourse on justice, accountability, and the rule of law, positioning the institution as a key player in African legal education and research.