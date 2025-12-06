GIMPA Law School dean visits The Hague for international court discussions

The Dean of GIMPA Law School, Dr Kwaku Agyeman-Budu, concluded a landmark visit to The Hague as part of the Ghanaian delegation attending the 24th Annual Assembly of States Parties to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court. The visit included discussions on accelerating Ghana’s accession to key international conventions.

Alongside senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Justice, Dr Agyeman-Budu paid a courtesy call on H.E. Marcin Czepelak, Secretary General of the Permanent Court of Arbitration, at the historic Peace Palace. The meeting focused on accelerating Ghana’s accession to the Hague Conventions for the Pacific Settlement of International Disputes from 1899 and 1907.

The discussions explored unlocking benefits for Ghana’s legal and dispute resolution framework. Dr Agyeman-Budu highlighted GIMPA Law School’s commitment to internationalization and invited the PCA Secretary General to visit Ghana. The invitation aligns with the Law School’s track record of hosting high profile visitors from the International Criminal Court and other international tribunals.

GIMPA Law School hopes to explore a potential partnership with the PCA that could mirror the existing Memorandum of Understanding between the African Centre of International Criminal Justice, hosted by GIMPA Law School, and the International Criminal Court. A collaboration with PCA would broaden academic exchange, joint research and capacity building initiatives.

The partnership would particularly benefit GIMPA’s Master of Laws programme in Dispute Resolution Law and Practice, which provides students with hands on exposure to international arbitration and mediation mechanisms. The potential visit to Ghana by the Secretary General at GIMPA’s invitation would mark the first PCA leadership visit to the country.

Dr Agyeman-Budu remarked that the visit will underscore GIMPA Law School’s mission to be a centre of excellence where theory meets practice. He added that partnering with the PCA will enrich the curriculum and empower Ghanaian legal professionals to engage confidently in global dispute resolution.

Ms Christine Amankwa, a distinguished alumna of GIMPA Law School and now an Assistant Legal Counsel at the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague, organized the meeting. Her role facilitated the high level engagement between Ghanaian officials and PCA leadership.

Ghana’s accession to the Hague Conventions of 1899 and 1907 on the Pacific Settlement of International Disputes will enhance Ghana’s participation in peaceful dispute settlement mechanisms. The accession would open pathways for foreign investment and development cooperation by strengthening the country’s international legal framework.

GIMPA Law School, established in 2010, has emerged as a preeminent centre of legal learning in West Africa. The school blends rigorous academic training with practical engagement, preparing students for an increasingly competitive legal educational environment and complex legal marketplace.

The Law School provides clinical legal education including student participation in law clinics, moot courts, international exchange programmes and practical courses from first year through graduation. Through its African Centre of International Criminal Justice and the African Centre on Law and Ethics, the school maintains a growing network of international partners.

The visit to The Hague reinforces Ghana’s role as a hub for international law in Africa. GIMPA Law School’s engagement with international judicial institutions demonstrates the country’s commitment to strengthening legal capacity and participating actively in global dispute resolution mechanisms.

Previous high profile visitors to GIMPA Law School have delivered public lectures, interacted with faculty and students, and engaged with Ghana’s three branches of government. The school’s internationalization strategy aims to position Ghanaian legal professionals for effective participation in global legal systems.

The 24th Annual Assembly of States Parties to the Rome Statute of the ICC brings together member states to discuss the court’s operations, budget and policy matters. Ghana’s participation in such forums reflects its commitment to international criminal justice and the rule of law.