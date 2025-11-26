Gilt Markets Will Decide UK Fiscal Path, Warns Global Finance Chief

UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves is preparing to deliver her second Budget on November 26, 2025, but the real test of her fiscal plans will come from gilt markets rather than Parliament, according to a leading financial advisory executive.

Nigel Green, chief executive officer of deVere Group, cautioned that investors will scrutinize the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) forecasts more than the Chancellor’s speech itself. He explained that gilt markets will determine whether the government’s fiscal strategy is sustainable or whether the risk premium on UK sovereign debt needs to rise.

The Chancellor faces a fiscal gap estimated between £20 billion and £40 billion, with UK ten year gilt yields hovering near 4.75 percent, among the highest in the G7. The government’s refinancing requirement now exceeds £260 billion for the fiscal year, creating significant pressure on the Treasury’s borrowing plans.

Green emphasized that investors analyze OBR tables with extraordinary precision, examining the growth path, revenue base and implied borrowing pressure across the forecast window. These numbers guide expectations for supply, sustainability and long term pricing of UK government bonds.

Last year’s October Budget saw an initially calm reaction before the OBR verdict on future borrowing triggered a renewed selloff, demonstrating that market judgments often materialize after the Chancellor sits down rather than during the speech itself.

The UK economy grew only 0.3 percent in the second quarter of 2025, with inflation remaining at 3.8 percent in September, the highest among developed countries. Green noted that services inflation remains sticky, investment has been uneven and household demand continues adjusting to higher financing costs.

Recent weeks saw significant market volatility after reports emerged that Reeves reconsidered income tax rate hikes, causing ten year gilt yields to jump more than 13 basis points. The uncertainty triggered what analysts described as a credibility shock to markets.

International competition for capital amplifies pressure on UK gilts. The United States continues attracting global fixed income flows as its growth outlook outpaces peers, while core European sovereigns have regained stability as inflation normalizes. Japan’s shift from negative rates has drawn long duration buyers back into its government bond market.

Green warned that capital is mobile and gilts must compete against all these alternatives. If traders determine that OBR projections lean too far toward optimistic revenue expectations or an ambitious growth path, the premium demanded on gilts will rise.

Movements in gilts shape corporate financing conditions, mortgage rates and pension scheme balance sheet dynamics. Stability in sovereign debt serves as the anchor for broader financial stability, making the OBR’s assumptions central to the economic outlook.

The Chancellor has committed to iron clad fiscal rules, including balancing the current budget and ensuring public sector net debt falls by 2029/30. Market participants expect Reeves to leave approximately £15 billion in headroom against her fiscal rules, though many investors would prefer more.

Green concluded that credible fiscal projections encourage inflows into gilts, support the pound and improve sentiment toward UK assets. When the OBR releases its tables, the UK enters a global contest for credibility in which gilt markets will deliver their verdict within minutes.