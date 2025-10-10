Gilly & The Stars: Reviving highlife music with a global touch

Ghana’s own Gilbert Otoo, widely known by his stage name Gilly & The Stars, continues to establish himself as one of the country’s finest highlife voices and songwriters. Celebrated for his ability to compose in both English and Ga, Gilly stands in the tradition of great songwriters whose lyrical depth and cultural fluency elevate music beyond entertainment into timeless art. Gilly blends Ghana’s native rhythms with modern influences to reach audiences worldwide.

Most of his songs are crafted in the Ga language, reflecting both pride in his heritage and a desire to showcase Ga culture on the world stage, and he is determined to make Ga-language highlife resonate across continents.

Highlife, Ghana’s gift to the world, has long enjoyed international acclaim — from West Africa to the Caribbean, Europe, and beyond. Gilly’s music is carrying that tradition forward. With tracks available on iTunes, Amazon, YouTube, and other platforms, his sound defines a modern highlife — energetic, danceable, and soulful, yet enriched with crossover elements that appeal to a worldwide audience.

Fans can now enjoy the visuals to Gilly & The Stars’ highlife release, “Ye Oshia Sane (Dzi Wofie Asem),” a fresh tune set to hit the TV airwaves very soon.

The song “Ye Oshia Sane (Dzi Wofie Asem)” carries a powerful message about the importance of minding one’s own business. It serves as a reminder to respect the personal choices of others and refrain from interfering in matters that do not concern us.

Watch video on YouTube here – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cO1uExTGDXc

Other songs such as “My Dear Adjeley,” “CHRISTIE,” and “Ekomefeemor” have become favorites among Ghanaians, songs that ignite dance floors at any gathering. These tracks embody the vibrancy of his style: rooted in highlife, yet universal in their groove.

“Highlife is Ghana’s gift to the world, and I want my Ga roots to shine through it globally”, Gilbert said.

His landmark 2010 release, the album “Fighting My Way Back”, remains a shining example of his versatility. The project carried something for everyone — from Hiplife and Reggae to R&B, Pop, and traditional Highlife — creating a rich crossover experience. The album also boasted collaborations with both Ghanaian greats and international stars, including Cynthia Johnson of “Funky Town” fame. Gilly shared studio time with Ghana’s finest artists such as Adane Best, King David, Castro, Screwface, and Shilo, with the project expertly engineered by the legendary Jay Q, whom Gilly praises for perfectly capturing his musical vision.

Listen to ‘Fighting My Way Back’ album on YouTube here – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4OTIfoEu7PA&list=OLAK5uy_meQiWiaxU5CNJS1VHAgbw5EC9EiKQpeGA

Gilly’s passion for music traces back to his secondary school days at Aggrey Memorial, where he first showcased his talent as a member of the school’s pop group, The Cooking Pots. Those early experiences laid the foundation for his journey into professional music.

Today, Agyingo Studioz serves as his creative hub, where he continues to record and refine his sound alongside one of Ghana’s most respected studio engineers, Agyingo.

As a songwriter and performer, Gilly remains devoted to carrying Ghanaian music into the global spotlight while honoring the traditions of highlife. With his artistry, he is not just preserving the sound of his homeland — he is expanding it, modernizing it, and sharing it with the world.

Subscribe to Gilbert Otoo’s YouTube page here – https://www.youtube.com/@gilbertotoo2665

Follow Gilbert Otoo’s Facebook page here – https://web.facebook.com/gilbert.otoo

Follow Gilbert Otoo’s Instagram page here – https://www.instagram.com/gillyotoo/