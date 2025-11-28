GIISDEC and Geological Survey Authority Formalize Partnership on Iron Ore Development

Ghana’s plans to build an integrated iron and steel industry have advanced following the signing of a cooperation agreement between the Ghana Integrated Iron and Steel Development Corporation (GIISDEC) and the Ghana Geological Survey Authority to intensify technical work on mineral exploration.

The memorandum of understanding formalizes collaboration that has existed for several years and sets out joint work in geological mapping, geophysical surveys, sampling and laboratory analysis, as well as drilling supervision and data interpretation. The partnership aims to accelerate Ghana’s transition from raw mineral exports to value added production.

GIISDEC Chief Executive Williams Okofo Dateh said the deal provides clarity on the technical roles needed as the country advances its first mineral resource estimation for iron ore. He noted that Ghana is now transitioning from broad exploration into more detailed assessment, making institutional coordination essential.

The corporation is preparing to move into a second exploration block at Kadjebi in the Oti Region once cabinet approval is secured, following the completion of drilling at the Gyamurume Block. GIISDEC and its technical partner, Africa Exploration and Minerals Group, have said preliminary findings point to commercially viable deposits with competitive grades.

According to the corporation, oxidized ore samples analyzed from Gyamurume contain up to 82 percent iron oxide, equal to around 57 percent iron, with average grades of 67 percent iron oxide or roughly 47 percent iron. Okofo Dateh said the numbers strengthen the case for domestic production, stressing that Ghana’s dependence on imports, estimated at about 800,000 tonnes of iron and steel a year at a cost of US$900 million, makes local development a strategic priority.

The Ghana Geological Survey Authority, which will lead most of the technical assessments under the memorandum of understanding, said the partnership is designed to improve the quality of geological data supporting government decisions. Acting Director General Isaac Kuuwan Mwinbelle said his agency’s involvement will help standardize the scientific process behind the resource estimation.

The two agencies expect the new agreement to speed up remaining stages of exploration ahead of feasibility studies. Officials say Ghana’s estimated 1.7 billion tonnes of iron ore reserves, largely in the Oti and Savannah regions, remain under assessed, and the memorandum of understanding is intended to drive the technical work required to confirm commercial value and attract investors.

A US$600 million mining operation at Shieni is scheduled to begin in late 2025, with the goal of cutting down annual steel imports. The broader national strategy targets domestic iron ore processing by 2027, focusing on value addition and job creation.

During exploratory drilling for iron ore in the Gyamurume Range, geologists also uncovered commercially viable deposits of nickel, a critical mineral in the production of electric vehicle batteries and renewable energy storage systems. The discovery revealed nickel concentrations exceeding one percent, well above the threshold considered mineable on the global market.

Community engagement remains a key pillar of the exploration, with traditional leaders welcoming the structured nature of the project compared to illegal mining activities. Despite the region’s logistical challenges, GIISDEC continues to push forward with help from consulting firm SRK and local contractor BobJosh Drilling Company, which has supplied portable rigs suited to the area’s difficult terrain.

The partnership between GIISDEC and the Ghana Geological Survey Authority represents a critical step in Ghana’s efforts to diversify its economy beyond gold and cocoa by developing downstream mineral processing capabilities that create jobs and reduce import dependence.