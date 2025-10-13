LCB Corporate Games 2025 Concludes with GIFF and Ezzylinks as Champions

The 2025 LCB Corporate Games has wrapped up in an exciting fashion, with the Ghana Institute of Freight Forwarders (GIFF) crowned Accra Zone champions after a hard-fought 2–1 victory over Unique FC of the Regional Maritime University, at the Nii Adjei Krakue II Sports Complex in Tema New Town.

The grand finale of the games which is the fourth in the series and held on Sunday October 12, 2025, saw Ezzylinks Logistics Company emerge Tema Zone champions following a tense penalty shootout win against Wilmar Africa Ghana Ltd.

Korr Bridge finished third in the Accra Zone, and the Tema Metropolitan Assembly took third place in the Tema Zone.

Zonal winners received trophies, team medals, and cash prizes, while the runners-up earned medals and cash. The top goalscorer and best goalkeeper also took home cash awards.

The tournament which span 10 weeks, culminated in the champions walking away with GH₵20,000 and a trophy.

The 1st and 2nd Runners took home GH₵10,000, and GH₵5,000 respectively.

Organized by crisis management solutions company LCB Worldwide Ghana Limited, the annual corporate football tournament is gaining recognition as a major sporting event for Ghana’s maritime and logistics industry, drawing 16 teams across the two zones to foster teamwork, collaboration and corporate wellness.

Felix Segbaya, Operations Officer, LCB Worldwide Ghana speaking to the media after the games, expressed the company’s satisfaction with the performance of the participating teams and also thanked participating companies for their collaboration.

‘’We are proud as a company that our goals have been achieved. It’s good to see that all the players who took part in the tournament are now playing for other teams. In the end, we are happy and proud of what we’ve accomplished’’ he said.

Representatives from the four finalists commended LCB Worldwide Ghana for sustaining a competition that unites stakeholders from the ports, shipping, logistics, and related sectors beyond the confines of work.

This year’s edition has reaffirmed the spirit of camaraderie and corporate excellence driving Ghana’s maritime trade and logistics community, setting the stage for an even bigger and more competitive tournament in the years ahead.

Participating companies leveraged the event to enhance brand visibility, demonstrate commitment to healthy workplace culture, and showcase community engagement initiatives.

Additional highlights included team-building activities, which fostered unity and strengthened internal bonds among staff. The games also offered awards and recognitions, making it a must-attend event on the corporate calendar.

LCB Worldwide Ghana Ltd, the event organizer, is a key player in Ghana’s public health and safety sector. Contracted by the Ministry of Health and Ghana Health Service, the company oversees the disinfection of import and export cargo at ports and other entry points across the country.

During the COVID-19 outbreak in 2019, LCB played a crucial role in Ghana’s pandemic response, leading disinfection efforts across markets, schools, and hospitals. The company also continues to support secondary schools through free disinfection services to combat bedbug infestations.

Additionally, LCB has worked alongside organizations like GUTA to sanitize public spaces and prevent disease outbreaks, further cementing its role in enhancing public health infrastructure.