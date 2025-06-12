GIFEC CEO Defends PhD Credentials Amid GTEC Scrutiny

Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC) CEO Rashid Tanko-Computer has dismissed allegations questioning the legitimacy of his PhD, labeling critics as “idiots” in a fiery rebuttal.

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has directed him to cease using the title “Dr” pending verification of his 2016 doctorate from Kingsnow University.

In an interview with Puretvonline, Tanko-Computer asserted his credentials were vetted during his tenure as Deputy Director of the Youth Employment Authority (YEA), where he underwent multiple audits between 2017 and 2025. “My certificate was properly earned. If it were fake, I would have been exposed long ago,” he stated, accusing political opponents of orchestrating the controversy following the National Democratic Congress’s (NDC) return to power.

GTEC’s June 3 letter mandates Tanko-Computer to remove the title from official platforms and submit proof of compliance. The commission has intensified efforts to curb unverified academic titles after NHIA Board member Dr Anne Sansa Daly was ousted for presenting a fake certificate.

The CEO, appointed by President John Mahama in 2025, suggested the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is targeting him due to electoral grievances. GTEC maintains its stance, warning public servants against unsubstantiated academic claims in a May 30 public notice.

Ghana’s public sector faces mounting scrutiny over credential fraud, with GTEC leading audits to uphold integrity. Tanko-Computer’s case underscores persistent tensions between political transitions and institutional accountability.