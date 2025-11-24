GIFEC CEO Attributes Cheerful Ghanaians to Economic Stabilization

Dr Sofo Tanko Rashid Computer, Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communication (GIFEC), has claimed every Ghanaian now looks cheerful due to the current government’s economic management.

Speaking on Accra-based Channel 1 television, Computer stated the economy has been stabilized after previously being in distress. He explained that Ghanaians no longer need to worry about economic conditions because they believe it is being handled by capable managers.

“Can’t you see now? Go and see their faces; they are now looking younger, and everybody is happy. When you see them so, so happy in the sense that there was single-digit inflation in eleven months,” he stated during the television interview.

Computer’s comments reference Ghana’s recent economic indicators. Ghana’s inflation rate fell to 8 percent in October 2025 from 9.4 percent in September, marking the lowest level in more than four years. This represents the tenth consecutive month of declining inflation.

The GIFEC CEO also highlighted the exchange rate situation, saying houses and cars are now being priced in cedis rather than dollars. Current data shows the dollar to cedi exchange rate stands at approximately 11.00 cedis to one US dollar as of November 2025.

Computer concluded his remarks by stating “Aban papa Aba,” a popular Twi phrase meaning “A good government has arrived,” suggesting public satisfaction with current economic policies.

President John Dramani Mahama appointed Computer as Acting CEO of GIFEC in February 2025, with him officially assuming office on February 14, 2025. Before his appointment, he served as Deputy National Director of Elections and Information Technology for the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In his new role, Computer has articulated a vision for leveraging information and communications technology to address Ghana’s underdevelopment and empower citizens through digital literacy programs. GIFEC’s mandate focuses on facilitating universal access to electronic communications, particularly in underserved communities across Ghana.

The Acting CEO holds advanced degrees in public administration and criminal justice, though questions have been raised about the accreditation status of some of his academic credentials. He brings experience from previous roles including positions at the Youth Employment Agency and National Health Insurance Authority.

Economic analysts note that while inflation has declined significantly, challenges remain regarding purchasing power and living costs for ordinary Ghanaians. The government recently approved a 9 percent pay rise for public sector workers effective January 2026, though labor unions have expressed concerns this may not keep pace with living costs.