GIEIF To Promote Ghanaian Businesses And Tourism Abroad

Ghana International Expo and Investment Forum Set To Promote Ghanaian Businesses And Tourism In Nigeria And Beyond

The Ghana Tourism Authority, in collaboration with key trade and industry stakeholders, proudly announces the Ghana International Expo and Investment Forum, a landmark event designed to showcase Ghana’s business potential, expand trade and tourism opportunities, and attract investment across borders.

The Expo will be held in Adeyemi Bero, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria, from 24th-27th September 2025, bringing together Ghanaian entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers, and international business leaders. This highly anticipated event is being organised under the theme: ‘Unlocking Investment Potential Through Intra-African Trade and Tourism’

The Ghana International Expo and Investment Forum seeks to create a robust platform where Ghanaian businesses across sectors, including agriculture, manufacturing, technology, creative arts, fashion, finance, and services, can engage directly with Nigerian and international counterparts.

The event will highlight Ghana’s comparative advantages, promote investment opportunities, and foster bilateral and multilateral trade partnerships.

Speaking on the significance of the Expo, the Chief Executive Officer, Mrs. Maame Efua Houadjeto, stated, “This Expo is more than just a marketplace. It is a gateway for Ghanaian businesses to position themselves as global players, strengthen our economic ties with Nigeria, and open doors to new markets across Africa and beyond,” adding that the Ghana Tourism Authority acknowledges the relevance of the platform in deepening regional integration and enhancing intra – African partnerships as aligned with the objectives of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement Area (AfCFTA).

As the regulatory body mandated to promote tourism, we are committed to supporting initiatives that will highlight Ghana as a premier destination for tourism, business, and culture.

Key features of the Expo and Forum will include:

• Business Exhibitions showcasing Ghanaian products and services.

• Investment Forums & Panel Discussions addressing trade policies, financing, and opportunities for cross-border partnerships.

• Networking Sessions connecting Ghanaian and Nigerian businesses, investors, and policymakers.

• Tourism & Cultural Showcase, celebrating Ghanaian creativity through fashion, music, and arts.

The event is expected to attract participants, including government officials, private sector leaders, investors, trade associations, and the diaspora community.

The Ghana International Expo and Investment Forum aligns with Ghana’s broader economic agenda of promoting exports, diversifying the economy, and leveraging the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to position Ghana as a competitive hub for investment and innovation, trade, and Tourism.

About Ghana International Expo and Investment Forum

The Ghana International Expo and Investment Forum is an annual platform created to promote Ghanaian businesses, trade and tourism, attract investment, and foster strategic partnerships in Africa and beyond. It aims to empower local industries while showcasing Ghana as a vibrant, innovative, and investment-ready nation.