Gideon Boako supports 127 beneficiaries of the MP’s Scholarship Support in Tano North

The Member of Parliament for Tano North, Dr Gideon Boako, has provided support to 127 students under the MP’s Scholarship Support Scheme as part of efforts to ease the financial burden on students pursuing their education in the constituency.

Dr Boako said the initiative is rooted in his own personal experience of hardship during his early years in school, noting that the struggles he faced to remain in the classroom shaped his resolve to support young people facing similar challenges.

Engaging with the beneficiaries in Tano North, the MP described the interaction as deeply fulfilling, emphasising that the scholarship scheme is intended to ensure that no student is denied an education due to financial difficulties.

He encouraged the students to believe in their abilities, remain focused on their academic goals, and stay resilient in the face of obstacles, stressing that challenges should not deter them from pursuing their dreams.

Dr Boako expressed confidence that with discipline, hard work and determination, the beneficiaries can achieve their aspirations and contribute meaningfully to the development of Tano North and the country at large.