Gideon Boako Labels Stephen Amoah Tribal Bigot Over Finance Minister Claims

Member of Parliament (MP) for Tano North, Gideon Boako, has described MP for Nhyeaso, Dr Stephen Amoah, as a bigot, accusing him of longstanding tribal prejudice within the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to Boako, the only reason why Amoah, popularly known as Sticka, refused to support his bid to become the Ashanti Regional Youth Organiser in the past was because of tribal issues. He explained that the legislator has, over the years, been a tribal bigot and should not be entertained.

Context of Finance Minister Appointment Claims

Gideon Boako’s comments come in response to claims by Stephen Amoah that former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo wanted to appoint him as Minister of Finance, but Dr Mahamudu Bawumia wanted someone from the North instead.

“Tribalism was the only consideration why Sticka campaigned against me for the position of Ashanti regional youth organizer despite being a close friend and knowing I was the best candidate. He has been a tribal bigot since,” Boako stated.

Personal History of Alleged Tribal Bias

Boako referenced their past relationship, noting that despite being close friends and Amoah knowing he was the best candidate for the Ashanti Regional Youth Organiser position, Sticka actively campaigned against him purely on tribal grounds. This historical grievance appears to inform Boako’s current assessment of Amoah’s credibility.

Campaign Dismisses Allegations

Boako urged NPP delegates to take Sticka’s comments with a pinch of salt, indicating that the Bawumia campaign is not moved by the unsavory comment. He characterized the allegations as false and illogical attempts to introduce divisive tribal politics into party processes.

“The allegations made by Hon. Stephen Amoah a.k.a Sticka are false and even illogical. Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his campaign team will not be distracted by these desperate efforts to whip up tribalism and bigotry in a bid to win votes in this impending NPP presidential primaries,” he stated.

The Bawumia campaign encouraged delegates to continue rejecting what it described as divisive and retrogressive schemes aimed at hurting the unity of the party and its future. This statement suggests concerns that tribal politics could undermine party cohesion during internal electoral processes.

The exchange highlights underlying tensions within the NPP regarding regional and ethnic considerations in political appointments and party positions. Such disputes have occasionally surfaced in Ghanaian politics, where ethnic balancing remains a sensitive consideration in governance and party management.

The controversy emerges at a time when the NPP, now in opposition following the 2024 elections, faces internal questions about leadership direction and the factors that influenced key appointments during its time in government.