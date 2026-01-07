Giants of Africa Returns to Support Female Basketball Coaches

Giants of Africa has returned to Ghana to conduct training programmes for female basketball coaches and support physically challenged athletes, using basketball as a tool to empower youth across the continent.

The organization organized a Women’s Basketball Coaches Clinic at the University of Ghana, Legon on Wednesday, January 8, 2026. A basketball court unveiling is scheduled for January 9 at the School for the Deaf in Mampong Akuapem, marking an expansion of inclusive sports development in the country.

Joe Touomou, serving as Senior Coach, and Geraldine Robert are leading the initiative alongside Giants of Africa members, Ghana Basketball Association (GBA) President Alex Kukula, selected coaches and local representatives. The programme aims to impact the female basketball community through skills transfer and capacity building.

Robert, a Gabonese coach who played at the highest levels in France and Europe, shared experiences and techniques focused on training and encouraging more females to participate in sports, particularly basketball. She stated that the objective is using basketball to make the world a better place and winning with women.

Touomou emphasized the connection between women’s success and global progress. When women win, the world wins, he said during the clinic. His comments reflect the organization’s philosophy that sports development contributes to broader social advancement.

The Senior Coach noted that Ghana has talented athletes across different sports disciplines and expressed hope for more Ghanaian basketball stars to reach the National Basketball Association (NBA) and International Basketball Federation (FIBA) levels. His observation acknowledges Ghana’s athletic potential while highlighting opportunities for growth in basketball infrastructure and talent development.

Giants of Africa operates as an international organization that uses basketball to empower African youth and promote the message to dream big. The current Ghana visit represents a continuation of the organization’s work across the continent, focusing specifically on women’s coaching development and accessibility for physically challenged individuals.

The clinic at Legon provides female coaches with technical skills, tactical knowledge and motivational strategies to improve training quality for female players. The basketball court at the School for the Deaf demonstrates commitment to ensuring physically challenged youth have access to sports facilities and opportunities.

The GBA’s participation through President Kukula signals institutional support for the programme and alignment with broader efforts to grow basketball participation among women and underserved communities in Ghana. The collaboration between international organizations and local basketball authorities creates pathways for sustained development beyond short term interventions.