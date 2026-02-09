GIADEC Chief Defends Strategic Partnership as VALCO Rescue, Not Divestiture

The Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation (GIADEC), Reindorf Twumasi Ankrah, has rejected characterizations that the proposed strategic investor arrangement for Volta Aluminium Company (VALCO) constitutes a sale, insisting the framework represents a rescue operation designed to prevent collapse of the state owned smelter.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen program on Monday, February 9, 2026, following protests by VALCO workers demanding his removal, Ankrah warned that failure to attract credible strategic investors would lead to prolonged shutdown, deteriorating assets, mounting debt, and inevitable job losses at the facility.

The GIADEC chief stated that without strategic investors, VALCO faces a bleak future, but with them, the company gains immediate financial relief, technological modernization, operational restructuring, and integration into global value chains.

Ankrah noted that the proposed joint venture structure is not a fire sale but rather a safeguarded, performance based partnership designed to revive a strategic national asset and unlock Ghana’s $48 billion bauxite potential. In economic terms, the choice is not between sovereignty and partnership but between stagnation and transformation, he stated.

VALCO workers staged a protest on Monday, February 9, 2026, calling for immediate removal of the GIADEC chief and accusing him of mismanagement and authoritarian leadership. The workers alleged that plans to introduce a strategic investor were a cover to sell the state owned company.

Ankrah dismissed the allegations as false and misleading, questioning why demonstrations did not occur when reforms were first introduced but only now that efforts are underway to revive the struggling company. He stated that VALCO has recorded losses for the past ten years without making any profit, making reforms and strategic partnerships necessary for the company’s survival.

VALCO’s valuation currently stands at approximately $113 million, according to a KPMG audit commissioned in 2022. Against this, the company carries total debts of about $450 million. On paper and in practice, that imbalance renders the company technically insolvent, Ankrah explained.

Production has fallen dramatically from an original nameplate capacity of 200,000 metric tonnes of aluminium per year to only about 35,000 metric tonnes annually, less than one fifth of designed output. Yet the plant continues to consume roughly 90 megawatts of power, nearly the same as when it was operating near capacity.

The estimated capital required to retrofit and modernize the smelter is about $600 million, a sum government cannot afford in the current macroeconomic environment. Beyond the immediate turnaround, GIADEC estimates that developing a world class, export scale alumina refinery will require $2.5 billion, with the full integrated aluminium value chain projected to demand investment of approximately $5 billion.

The preferred option involves securing a strategic investor to provide the required $600 million through a debt equity mix, two thirds equity and one third debt. Under this structure, GIADEC would retain 49 percent shareholding, while the strategic investor would hold 51 percent.

Although this entails diminished state control, Ankrah stated it offers compelling advantages. The debt to equity ratio would improve to 0.26 to 1, fully compliant with the Income Tax Act, 2015 (Act 896). VALCO’s balance sheet would be deleveraged, bankruptcy risks would decline, cash flow would improve, and loan repayment periods would shorten.

More importantly, the strategic investor would bring technical expertise, advanced operational systems, global market access, and management best practices. With its own capital at stake, the investor would have strong incentives to ensure operational turnaround and profitability, Ankrah noted.

Five serious bids were shortlisted, most from previous expressions of interest. Selection criteria were strengthened in alignment with the government’s reset agenda, with enhanced scoring for staff retention, new recruitment, plant expansion, value addition, and alignment with the 24 hour economy policy.

The chosen investors will be required to retain all existing staff and improve their conditions of service within a specified timeframe. The expansion plan must generate over 30,000 direct and indirect jobs. Equity transfer is conditional and phased, with only 30 percent of GIADEC’s shares to be transferred after the first 12 month turnaround milestones are achieved.

Additional transfers over the next 24 months will depend on performance benchmarks set by GIADEC. This structure prevents asset stripping and ensures that ownership is tied to tangible performance outcomes, Ankrah stated.

A critical pillar of the industrial strategy is partnership with Arise International, Africa’s leading developer of industrial parks. At Tema’s Heavy Industrial Area, on 122.70 hectares of Tema Development Corporation (TDC) land, Arise will develop a dedicated aluminium industrial park with zones for midstream and downstream industries.

The company has committed between $250 million and $300 million. The park will create a centralized ecosystem for aluminium fabricators and manufacturers, generating thousands of jobs during construction and after completion.

Ankrah also addressed claims that VALCO lands are being sold, clarifying that the land in question does not belong to VALCO but to TDC. He explained that VALCO only had a right of entry on the land and that its lease had expired. In October 2024, TDC formally notified VALCO that the remaining land had been taken back.

In April 2022, management of VALCO and GIADEC jointly presented a memorandum to Cabinet seeking approval to engage a strategic partner capable of injecting $600 million for retrofitting, expansion, and modernization. On May 22, 2022, Cabinet granted approval for GIADEC and VALCO to initiate the process of identifying and engaging the best suited strategic investor.

Ankrah emphasized that Ghana would be better positioned with a substantial stake in a thriving VALCO than sole ownership of a failing entity. For Ghana to realize its long delayed ambition of building an integrated aluminium industry, attracting credible strategic investors is no longer optional but essential, and VALCO’s survival depends on it, he concluded.