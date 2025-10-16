GIABA Hosts Anti-Money Laundering Workshop for Religious Leaders in Accra

The Inter-Governmental Action Group against Money Laundering in West Africa (GIABA) is set to host a two-day national sensitization seminar aimed at empowering religious leaders and institutions in Ghana to combat money laundering and terrorist financing.

The seminar, scheduled for Oct. 21–22 at the Accra City Hotel, will focus on enhancing the awareness of religious figures about their role in Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) efforts.

According to GIABA, the event will bring together key stakeholders from various religious organizations to deliberate on ways to promote peaceful coexistence while contributing meaningfully to the national and regional fight against financial crimes.

“The fight against money laundering and terrorist financing is a collective responsibility,” said Timothy Melaye, Acting Principal Officer of GIABA’s Compliance and Advocacy Unit (CAU). “Religious leaders are uniquely positioned to influence attitudes, set standards, and guide communities toward rejecting violent ideologies and illicit financial practices.”

The workshop will feature expert-led presentations, group discussions, case studies, and interactive sessions addressing a wide range of topics including:

* The role of religious leaders in preventing money laundering and terrorism financing

* Risks and vulnerabilities associated with religious organizations

* Religious institutions as tools for promoting peace and tolerance

* The threat of terrorist abuse in non-profit organizations

* Strategies for preventing violent extremism

GIABA, a specialized institution of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), emphasized that the training aligns with its strategic objective of fostering partnerships with civil society and private sector actors to enhance public awareness and action against money laundering (ML) and terrorist financing (TF).

The initiative also reflects global priorities. The United Nations Secretary-General’s Plan of Action on Preventing Violent Extremism recognizes the crucial role faith leaders play in mentoring vulnerable individuals and promoting reconciliation between communities.

By engaging religious leaders, GIABA aims to foster a more sustainable and inclusive approach to AML/CFT, leveraging their moral influence and community trust to challenge harmful narratives and champion financial integrity.

By [KingsleyAsiedu]