GHS 20m in 2020 to GHS 157m in 2024; KGL Partnership Skyrockets NLA Revenue

The National Lottery Authority (NLA) has witnessed a seismic shift in its revenue streams, with official figures revealing that its partnership with KGL Technology Limited has catapulted its earnings from the digital front from GHS 20 million in 2020 to a staggering GHS 157 million in 2024.

This explosive growth, representing a 685% increase in just four years, underscores the most successful public-private partnership in the state gaming agency’s history. The deal, initially signed to digitize the popular 5/90 lottery, has effectively bailed out the NLA from its stagnant revenue cycle and set a new benchmark for its financial contributions to the state.

The journey began modestly. After years of struggling with failed online lottery attempts like “Mobi Games” and “Mobile 5/90,” the NLA licensed KGL in 2020. The initial contract was valued at GHS 20 million. However, through successive renegotiations based on performance—GHS 25m in 2021, GHS 50m in 2022, and GHS 96m in 2023—the partnership has proven to be a goldmine for the state.

A breakdown of the 2024 financials is even more telling. While KGL paid GHS 157 million directly to the NLA, its total operation generated GHS 3 billion in revenue from digital services. From this, a massive GHS 2 billion was paid out to lucky winners, and GHS 87 million was paid in taxes to the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

An NLA source familiar with the matter put the figures into stark perspective: “For the NLA to realize GHS 157 million through its own traditional operations, it would have to sell a gross amount of GHS 950 million. The highest revenue the NLA ever generated on its own was GHS 402 million in 2017. This partnership isn’t just an addition; it’s a transformation.”

The success story highlights a critical lesson: by leveraging private sector innovation and investment in technology, a state institution can unlock unprecedented value without bearing the associated costs and risks.