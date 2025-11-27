GhIPSS Unveils Unified Cybersecurity Framework for Financial Sector

The Ghana Interbank Payments and Settlements Systems (GhIPSS) has announced plans for a collaborative, multi layered approach to strengthen cybersecurity across Ghana’s financial ecosystem, addressing gaps in coordination between industry players and regulators.

Clara B. Arthur, CEO (Chief Executive Officer) of GhIPSS, revealed the initiative at the Payments Industry Cybersecurity Summit 2025, jointly organized by VISA and the Bank of Ghana. The summit focused on balancing innovation, regulation, and public private sector partnerships to navigate current cybersecurity challenges.

Arthur identified poor collaboration as a major weakness in Ghana’s fight against cyber fraud. She noted that financial institutions often hesitate to report cybersecurity incidents to regulators because they fear exposing themselves to penalties, while regulators have not adequately participated in investigating reported cases.

The GhIPSS chief explained that players within the financial ecosystem lack proper appreciation of existing regulations. When cyber fraud occurs, many institutions prefer handling investigations internally rather than involving the Bank of Ghana, creating isolated responses that undermine collective security efforts.

Arthur announced that GhIPSS recently completed a strategic planning session that produced new frameworks for driving real collaboration between the Bank of Ghana, GhIPSS, approximately 100 platform participants, and partners including VISA and the Cybersecurity Authority (CSA). The goal is building a unified system to combat cyber fraud in a more concerted manner.

The new strategy includes adopting VISA’s cybersecurity preparedness classification system to assess each financial institution’s security posture. This framework will determine where every player stands on the cybersecurity maturity scale, encouraging all participants to aspire toward higher protection levels.

GhIPSS plans implementing regular monitoring of all ecosystem players to ensure everyone remains prepared to identify early warning signs and address threats before they escalate into full scale fraud incidents. Arthur emphasized that the financial sector can never have too much monitoring given the sophistication of emerging threats.

The payment systems operator has already initiated conversations with VISA about investing in appropriate tools and skill sets to ensure cybersecurity protection matches the instant nature of real time digital payment services. Arthur stressed that security measures must keep pace with the speed of transactions that customers now expect.

This initiative aligns with Arthur’s recent declaration at the State of Inclusive Instant Payment Systems (SIIPS) Africa Report launch in Eswatini, where she pledged to move Ghana’s payment system to the matured inclusivity stage. Achieving this milestone requires ensuring customers receive comprehensive end to end protection.

During that event, Arthur announced that Ghana’s payments infrastructure is migrating from ISO 8583 standards to ISO 20022 standards. The transition aims to improve messaging capabilities and deliver better customer recourse solutions, including automatic instant dispute resolution mechanisms.

The unified cybersecurity system seeks to provide multi layered protection for all stakeholders against cyber attacks, which frequently result in substantial financial losses for individuals, institutions, and the state. Arthur views comprehensive security as essential for maintaining public trust in digital payment systems.

Daniel Klu, Acting Head of Information Security at the Bank of Ghana, acknowledged that financial institutions did not meaningfully participate in formulating cybersecurity regulations for the industry. This gap left the regulator appearing distant from industry concerns while institutions created their own resilience measures without clear regulatory direction.

Klu stated that future regulatory efforts will focus on closing gaps between technology innovations deployed by the industry and existing regulatory frameworks. The Bank of Ghana plans demonstrating greater flexibility to foster collaboration between stakeholders rather than imposing rigid rules that ignore industry realities.

He noted that regulators recognize the industry will always operate ahead of formal regulations due to rapid technological evolution. Unless regulators encourage industry contributions to shaping regulatory direction, systemic problems will persist as institutions pursue innovations that regulatory frameworks cannot adequately address.

The Bank of Ghana official urged financial institutions to abandon their obsession with building isolated resilience while under reporting cybersecurity incidents. Opening up to regulators even during technology rollout phases will help close gaps between industry practices and regulatory expectations, better protecting the entire ecosystem.

Adam Clark, Vice President of Applied Cryptography at VISA, outlined five ways VISA can assist Ghanaian financial institutions in building effective cybersecurity systems. He emphasized that investing in cyber resilience represents a critical priority for all institutions operating in today’s threat environment.

Clark stressed that building talent capable of fighting cyber threats remains key to winning the security battle. VISA operates a three tiered cybersecurity training institute that can provide capacity building support to Ghana’s financial sector, addressing the skills gap that leaves many institutions vulnerable.

He emphasized the necessity of building future proof cybersecurity systems, particularly given the emergence of Generative AI (Artificial Intelligence) and quantum computing technologies. These advanced capabilities enable fraudsters to potentially outwit weak security systems, requiring institutions to invest in next generation defenses.

According to Clark, partnering with key stakeholders to leverage collective intelligence and industry expertise proves critical for preventing, detecting, and automatically containing advanced threats in real time. No single institution possesses all necessary capabilities, making collaboration essential for effective cybersecurity.

The summit featured panel discussions examining the importance of establishing robust cybersecurity frameworks, ensuring continuous training to stay updated on latest threats and defenses, and integrating cybersecurity into broader business strategy rather than treating it as a standalone technical function.

The emphasis on collaboration represents a significant shift from previous approaches where financial institutions and regulators operated largely in isolation. The new framework recognizes that cyber threats transcend individual organizations, requiring ecosystem wide coordination to achieve meaningful protection.

GhIPSS manages critical payment infrastructure used by all banks in Ghana, including the ARB Apex Bank and its affiliates representing rural and community banks, savings and loans companies, mobile money operators, and fintech providers. This central position makes its leadership crucial for implementing unified cybersecurity standards.

The organization operates several key payment systems including GhIPSS Instant Pay (GIP), Mobile Money Interoperability (MMI), the gh link national switching system, and the e zwich biometric smart card platform. Securing these interconnected systems requires coordinated approaches that address vulnerabilities at every integration point.

Arthur assumed leadership of GhIPSS in September 2025, bringing over two decades of experience in financial services and technology. She previously held positions at Fidelity Bank Ghana, Ecobank Group, and served as a consultant for organizations including the Consultative Group to Assist the Poor (CGAP) and the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF).

The Payments Industry Cybersecurity Summit 2025 brought together regulators, financial institutions, fintech companies, telecommunications operators, and international partners to develop comprehensive strategies for protecting Ghana’s increasingly digital financial ecosystem from sophisticated cyber threats driven by advancing technologies.