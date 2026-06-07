GhIPSS Targets Financial Health in London Investor Forum

The chief executive of Ghana’s national payments operator told UK investors this week that the country’s digital finance push has outgrown the inclusion stage and must now target financial health.

Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems (GhIPSS) Chief Executive Clara B. Arthur made the case at the Ghana-UK Investment Summit 2026, held June 1 and 2 in London, where she sat on a panel moderated by First Bank UK Chief Executive Olukorede Adenowo.

Arthur told the forum that GhIPSS, as the national payments switch, removes the need for multiple bilateral integrations between financial institutions, lowers the cost of market entry and gives fintech companies a shared platform on which to build and scale products. That architecture, she argued, makes Ghana a more efficient and attractive destination for investors than markets without centralised payment infrastructure.

The pitch came at a forum designed to draw British capital to Ghana. President John Mahama, who opened the summit, said bilateral trade between the two countries already exceeds £1.5 billion a year and described that figure as a fraction of what the relationship could deliver.

Arthur also pointed to upgrades already in progress. GhIPSS has begun migrating Ghana’s instant payment rails to the ISO 20022 global messaging standard, a move aimed at improving cross-border interoperability, accelerating settlement times and aligning the country’s financial system with international payment networks. Announced at the 3i Africa Summit in Accra last month, the migration will allow Ghana’s systems to “speak the same language as the world’s leading financial markets.” ISO 20022 has been widely adopted in more than 70 countries and by most major financial market infrastructures.

GhIPSS is also in the advanced stages of rolling out mobile money agent interoperability, which will allow agents to transfer funds from a single wallet to any wallet on any network, removing a constraint that has long complicated fund access at agent outlets across the country.

The Bank of Ghana is simultaneously conducting a review of transaction fees across the digital finance ecosystem, with consumer protection and affordability as its stated objectives.

Arthur said the Bank of Ghana has been central to Ghana’s progress through regulatory frameworks that provide clarity and confidence for investors, at a moment when Ghana is pursuing economic reforms aimed at stabilising the macroeconomic environment and strengthening investor confidence.

GhIPSS did not provide completion timelines at the London forum for either the ISO 20022 migration or the agent interoperability rollout.