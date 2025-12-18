GhIE Inducts 183 Engineers and Urges Government to Follow Infrastructure Due Process

The President of the Ghana Institution of Engineering Ludwig Annang Hesse reminded newly inducted engineers that by taking the oath of full membership they are making a solemn pledge to God and country to practice engineering with competence, responsibility and integrity, placing the wellbeing of society above all else.

He said engineering decisions directly affect public safety, national development and the prudent use of scarce national resources and must therefore be guided by the highest standards of professionalism and ethical conduct. Hesse made the remarks at the 47th Induction Ceremony of the Ghana Institution of Engineering held in Accra on December 16, 2025, under the theme Engineering Our Future Do It Well Do It Right, in which a total of 183 engineers were inducted into full membership.

As part of the ceremony, outstanding inductees were recognized for excellence in their respective disciplines. They included Clara Mintah Ofosu for Chemical/Mining Engineering, Godfred Addai for Civil Engineering, Selorm Kwame Tsikata for Electrical/Electronic Engineering and James Afful for Mechanical Engineering.

Addressing broader national concerns, the GhIE President urged government to ensure that its reset agenda for infrastructure and related service delivery strictly follows due process as outlined in the Public Financial Management Public Investment Management Regulations 2020, also known as Legislative Instrument 2411.

He emphasized that infrastructure projects must strictly follow the full lifecycle from pre feasibility and feasibility through design, procurement, construction, operations and maintenance, warning that cutting corners at any stage inevitably leads to cost overruns, substandard outcomes and abandoned projects. The emphasis on due process reflects longstanding concerns about project management practices that have resulted in uncompleted infrastructure across Ghana.

Hesse called on the Ministry of Finance to provide project preparation funds to Ministries, Departments and Agencies to enable them to conduct proper feasibility studies to justify proposed investments. He stressed that only projects that have successfully passed the feasibility threshold should be included in the Public Investment Plan, noting that feasibility must remain a non negotiable requirement for public investments.

No public investment project should be admitted into the Public Investment Plan unless it has successfully passed the feasibility threshold, he stated during the ceremony. The call highlights persistent challenges in Ghana’s public investment management where projects sometimes proceed without adequate technical and financial analysis, contributing to budget overruns and implementation delays.

He further emphasized the need for adequate time and budget for preliminary designs to clearly define project scope, costs and technical requirements, particularly for design and build contracts. Where projects are based on an employer’s design, he said sufficient time must be allowed for detailed designs and accurate costing to prevent disputes during implementation.

Chairperson of the GhIE Membership Committee Michael Ankamah Bekoe advised the inductees to commit themselves to continuous professional development and lifelong learning and to remain active and engaged members of the Institution by contributing their expertise to its committees and activities.

He cautioned them against undertaking engineering work for which they are not competent or qualified and urged them to use the engineering stamp responsibly. Above all, he said, bear the title Ing with pride, dignity, humility and a strong sense of professional responsibility. The engineering stamp carries legal and professional significance as it certifies that designs and specifications meet required technical standards.

Executive Director of GhIE Enyonam Kpekpena, Immediate Past President Kwabena Bempong and President elect Sophia Abena Tijani collectively urged the newly inducted engineers to prioritize public safety, sustainability and ethical practice in all their work.

They also encouraged them to actively engage in the Institution’s activities including participation in its branches, technical divisions, committees and programmes, emphasizing that active involvement is key to shaping the future of engineering in Ghana. The Institution looks forward to your active participation, your innovative ideas and the impact you will make in your respective fields, Tijani said.

May you carry the title Ing with pride and a lifelong commitment to excellence. Congratulations and I wish you a fulfilling and distinguished professional journey, she stated. The statement reflects the Institution’s emphasis on building a vibrant professional community beyond just conferring credentials.

The Ghana Institution of Engineering was founded in 1968 to succeed the Ghana Group of Professional Engineers. The Institution derives its authority from the Engineering Council Act 2011 and the Professional Bodies Registration Decree of 1973. It regulates the activities of engineers and engineering firms in Ghana, sets standards in engineering sectors and organizes professional exams for engineers.

Membership categories include Fellows, Members, Associates, Graduate Members, Affiliates and Student Members. The Institution operates through technical divisions covering civil, mechanical, electrical, chemical, mining, agricultural and other engineering disciplines. Each division maintains professional standards, organizes technical sessions and supports members within respective specializations.

The 47th induction ceremony marks continuation of the Institution’s role in certifying engineering professionals who meet established competency standards. Candidates undergo rigorous examinations and professional assessments before gaining full membership status, ensuring that only qualified practitioners use the protected title of Professional Engineer.

Hesse’s call for strict adherence to public investment management regulations comes as the Mahama administration prepares to implement its Reset Agenda focusing on infrastructure development, economic transformation and improved service delivery. The reset includes initiatives such as the 24 Hour Economy programme, Big Push infrastructure strategy and comprehensive review of ongoing projects.

The Public Financial Management Public Investment Management Regulations 2020 established mandatory requirements for public investment project identification, preparation, appraisal, selection, approval, budgeting, implementation, monitoring and evaluation. The regulations aim to ensure value for money, transparency and accountability in public investment spending.

Under the regulations, Ministries Departments and Agencies must conduct feasibility studies covering technical, economic, financial, social and environmental aspects before projects can be approved for budget inclusion. Projects failing feasibility tests should be rejected or returned for redesign rather than proceeding based on political considerations or urgency claims.

The Ministry of Finance maintains a Public Investment Management Unit responsible for coordinating public investment planning, reviewing project proposals, maintaining the Public Investment Plan and monitoring implementation. The unit works with MDAs to strengthen project preparation and appraisal capacities across government.

Ghana has faced persistent challenges with incomplete infrastructure projects across roads, water systems, schools, health facilities and other sectors. Auditor General reports frequently cite weak project feasibility studies, inadequate budgeting, poor procurement practices and weak supervision as contributing factors to project failures.

The engineering profession plays critical roles in infrastructure planning, design and supervision. Engineers’ professional judgment and technical integrity serve as safeguards against substandard construction and non compliance with specifications. However, professional standards can be undermined when political pressures override technical recommendations or when procurement processes prioritize lowest cost over technical competence.

GhIE’s advocacy for strict adherence to public investment management regulations reflects the Institution’s mandate to protect public interest through professional standards. Engineers take oaths committing to place public safety and welfare above personal or commercial considerations, creating ethical obligations that extend beyond contractual relationships.

The induction ceremony provides opportunity to reinforce these professional values to newly credentialed engineers entering practice. By emphasizing ethical conduct, continuous learning and active professional engagement during induction, GhIE seeks to shape professional culture and maintain standards as the engineering profession grows.

As Ghana pursues infrastructure development and economic transformation under the Reset Agenda, the quality of engineering services will significantly influence outcomes. Well designed projects based on sound feasibility studies and executed according to specifications deliver value for money and serve communities effectively. Poorly conceived or executed projects waste resources while failing to achieve intended benefits.

The 183 engineers inducted at the ceremony join thousands of practicing professional engineers across Ghana working in public service, private firms, consulting practices, construction companies, manufacturing industries and other sectors. Their contributions to national development depend not only on technical competence but also on commitment to professional ethics and standards.