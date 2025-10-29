GhIE Calls for Independent Probe into Roman Ridge Building Collapse

The Ghana Institution of Engineering has called on the government to institute an independent technical investigation into the structural collapse that occurred on Tuesday, October 28, at an ongoing construction site at Roman Ridge, Accra.

The incident involved a three-storey building under construction by Fabrico Builders, which collapsed at the Roman Ridge Engineering Centre between a 10-storey high-rise apartment and the Ghana Institute of Engineering. All 14 affected persons, all male construction workers, were rescued and conveyed to the 37 Military Hospital and Ridge Hospital with varying degrees of injuries.

The Ghana National Fire Service received the distress call at 12:18 p.m., and a rescue team from the National Headquarters arrived at 12:29 p.m. No fatalities were recorded at the time of the report.

The Ghana Institution of Engineering expressed deep concern and sympathy to all affected individuals and their families, noting with worry the growing frequency of building collapses across the country. While the Ghana National Fire Service has indicated its intention to investigate the incident, the institution calls on the Government of Ghana to institute an independent technical investigation to determine the underlying causes of the collapse.

In a statement signed by its President, Ing. Ludwig A. Hesse, the institution stated, “Past investigations have not resulted in the sustained changes required to strengthen safety and regulatory compliance.”

The Ghana Institution of Engineering urged the Ministry of Works, Housing and Water Resources, in collaboration with relevant state agencies, to immediately constitute an independent committee of inquiry comprising experts from the Engineering Council of Ghana, the Architects Registration Council, the Ghana National Fire Service, the National Disaster Management Organisation, the Local Government Service, and the Ghana Institution of Engineering.

The committee should review and strengthen the building permitting and approval processes, the enforcement of the Ghana Building Code, the compliance and supervision mechanisms for construction projects, and the certification and regulation of contractors, developers, and professionals involved in the built environment.

Meanwhile, Devtraco Plus Limited, the parent company of Fabrico Builders, stated in a statement that the incident involved only a temporary formwork failure and did not compromise the building’s permanent structural integrity. The company explained that a localized section of temporary formwork supporting freshly poured concrete gave way, resulting in the failure of approximately 50 square meters of wet concrete during the casting of the first-floor podium slab.

Devtraco also confirmed that all works on the project are being executed strictly in accordance with approved designs prepared and supervised by qualified, certified consultants. The Ghana National Fire Service has advised the site manager to halt construction works pending the outcome of investigations.

The Ghana Institution of Engineering stands ready to support the authorities with technical expertise and collaborate in developing practical measures to prevent future tragedies, emphasizing that this is the time to act decisively.