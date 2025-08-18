GHIB and Vista Bank Forge Strategic Alliance to Boost African Trade Finance

Ghana International Bank (GHIB) has teamed up with Vista Bank Group in a landmark partnership aimed at transforming trade finance access across West Africa.

The collaboration, unveiled at London’s CNVERGE ’25 conference, designates GHIB as the primary correspondent bank for Vista’s operations in Gambia, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Burkina Faso, and Guinea.

The alliance will leverage GHIB’s global banking network to provide Vista’s clients especially SMEs with critical tools like letters of credit, cross-border payment systems, and international credit lines.

“This partnership is Africa’s bridge to global finance,” said GHIB CEO Dean Adansi, highlighting the bank’s 65-year commitment to facilitating African trade. Vista Bank France’s Managing Director, Serge Raymond, echoed the sentiment, calling GHIB a “gateway to the global financial system” for underserved businesses in cities like Dakar and Ouagadougou.

The deal addresses long-standing barriers for regional banks in securing international trade finance, while advancing both institutions’ goals of pan-African financial integration. GHIB’s “TradeBridge” framework will initially roll out services including foreign exchange and trade guarantees, with plans to expand based on market needs.

Announced during GHIB’s flagship conference focused on commodity finance innovation, the partnership underscores a shared vision for economic inclusion transcending linguistic and colonial divides to unify Africa’s banking landscape.