Ghanasco and Tamasco Rivalry Intensifies After Anniversary Celebrations

The rivalry between Tamale Senior High School (Tamasco) and Ghana Senior High School (Ghanasco) has reached new heights following the climax of Ghanasco’s 65th anniversary celebrations on Saturday, November 22, 2025.

Alumni of both schools have taken to social media platforms to declare why their institution is superior, engaging in spirited banter that reflects a decades old friendly competition. The exchanges intensified after Ghanasco supporters used President John Mahama, an alumnus of their school, to claim they could teach Tamasco how to produce a President. The jab implied that Tamasco has yet to produce a head of state.

However, Tamasco alumni quickly disputed the claim with historical facts. They pointed out accurately that the late former President Hilla Limann was a Tamasco alumnus who became President of Ghana’s Third Republic, long before President Mahama first assumed office. Dr Limann served as Ghana’s eighth president from 1979 to 1981, making him the country’s youngest ever elected president at age 45.

Even before invoking their presidential credentials, Tamasco supporters highlighted a major problem plaguing Ghanasco: inadequate water supply. They offered to teach their rivals how to secure potable water for students, a pointed reference to infrastructure challenges that have affected the school for years. Several old student groups from Ghanasco have donated water storage tanks in recent years attempting to address this persistent issue.

The 65th anniversary event attracted distinguished personalities including President Mahama, First Lady Lordina Mahama who also attended Ghanasco, legendary footballer Abedi Ayew Pele, and several government ministers who are alumni. Haruna Iddrisu, Minister of Education and Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale South, lightened the atmosphere by teasing the familiar rivalry despite being surrounded by his educational rivals. Iddrisu, a proud Tamasco old student, reminded the audience that his alma mater has always served as a source of inspiration for schools across the northern region.

Ghanasco was established by Ghana’s first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, in 1960 as one of the Ghana Education Trust Schools. It began as Ghana College with just 70 male students and has grown to over 4,400 students today. The school offers six academic programmes including General Arts, General Science, Home Economics, Agricultural Science, Business and Visual Arts.

Tamasco, founded earlier in 1951 by the British Colonial Administration, holds the distinction of being the first secondary school in the then Northern Territories. The school was developed from an already existing middle school and was established specifically to mitigate the widening human resource capacity gap between northern and southern Ghana. Its long history predating Ghana’s independence contributes to the pride its alumni feel about their educational heritage.

Both institutions have produced some of Ghana’s most prominent figures across various sectors. Ghanasco’s notable alumni include President Mahama, Professor Bashiru Saeed who is Vice Chancellor of Tamale Technical University, former Managing Director of Stanbic Bank Ghana Alhassan Andani, and footballing legends Abedi Pele and Kwame Ayew. The school’s influence on national development has been substantial despite infrastructure challenges that continue to limit its full potential.

Tamasco can count among its ranks Dr Limann, late Vice President Alhaji Aliu Mahama, current Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumani Bagbin, and Dr Mohammed Ibn Chambas. The school has also produced two Justices of the Supreme Court of Ghana, two Chiefs of Defence Staff, and numerous government ministers and parliamentarians. This impressive list of leaders demonstrates the institution’s consistent contribution to nation building over seven decades.

The friendly rivalry between the two schools has shaped student pride and educational competition in Tamale for generations. Both institutions maintain active old student associations that compete to support their respective alma maters through infrastructure projects, equipment donations and funding for various initiatives. This competition has benefited both schools significantly, driving improvements that might otherwise have taken longer to achieve through government support alone.

During the anniversary celebration, First Lady Lordina Mahama launched the commemorative cloth and commended the school for funding a 600 capacity girls’ dormitory named Lordina House to address accommodation needs. She emphasized that her husband often speaks fondly of his time at Ghanasco, where the lessons, discipline, friendships and experiences laid the foundation for his leadership. His experiences at the school deeply influenced his commitment to transforming education as a life changing opportunity for every child.

The current Headmaster, Mr Douglas Haruna Yakubu, described President Mahama’s journey from the school’s classrooms to the presidency as powerful testament to the quality of education and character formation Ghanasco provides. He appealed to government for assistance in providing essential facilities including a library, assembly hall, improved sanitation and additional classroom furniture. Despite its strong legacy, the school still faces infrastructure challenges that affect optimal service delivery.

Minister Iddrisu announced during the event that tenders for construction of an assembly hall and dormitory would be issued soon. He pledged to address the shortage of classroom furniture and empowered school authorities to conduct searches and impose stringent penalties for student misconduct. The Education Minister also announced plans to review the basic school curriculum to reinforce use of native languages as foundations for learning.

Both Ghanasco and Tamasco have achieved remarkable success in academic competitions and sports over the years. The schools regularly compete in the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), with Ghanasco defeating Tamasco and St Francis Xavier to win the Northern Zonal championship in 2024. These academic battles provide another arena where the rivalry plays out, adding intellectual dimensions to the good natured competition.

The social media exchanges following the anniversary reflect affection and mutual respect beneath the playful teasing. Alumni from both institutions recognize that their schools have contributed significantly to Ghana’s development and continue producing leaders across sectors. The rivalry serves as motivation for both communities to support their alma maters and maintain standards of excellence.

Old students from both schools have demonstrated commitment through substantial donations in recent years. Ghanasco’s 1996 year group donated water storage tanks, while the 1998 year group refurbished administrative offices. Tamasco alumni including business magnate Ibrahim Mahama and Vice President Bawumia have made significant contributions toward infrastructure and equipment. This pattern of competitive giving has accelerated improvements at both institutions.

The healthy rivalry that began decades ago shows no signs of diminishing. As long as both schools continue producing distinguished alumni who make their marks on national and international stages, supporters will find reasons to claim superiority. This friendly competition ultimately benefits Ghana by encouraging excellence in education and inspiring students to achieve their full potential regardless of which institution they attend.