Ghana’s Youth Rise Against Corruption: Shaping Tomorrow’s Integrity

In a bold initiative backed by the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation, GIZ, and the European Union under the PAIReD program, young people across 87 Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) are uniting to confront corruption head-on. This year’s International Anti-Corruption Day celebration carries the powerful theme: “Uniting with Youth Against Corruption: Shaping Tomorrow’s Integrity.”

At Sefwi Wiawso Senior High School and St. Joseph Senior High School, the Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition engaged students in spirited discussions on integrity and accountability. Mr. Laud Swanzy, Municipal Director of NICE and focal person for the celebration, reminded students that “corruption is the misuse or abuse of entrusted power or resources for personal gain against the interest of the larger public.” He emphasized that empowering Ghanaian youth is essential to securing the nation’s future.

Mr. Swanzy highlighted the urgent need for awareness of corruption’s devastating impact on development and quality of life. He underscored whistleblowing as a vital tool for accountability and stressed that instilling ethical values early ensures young people remain steadfast on the path of integrity.

By rejecting bribery, fraud, and examination malpractice, Ghana’s youth are not only fighting corruption but also opening doors to future opportunities. Swanzy warned that corruption drains resources meant for infrastructure and development, leaving many capable graduates unemployed. “We are shaping the integrity of our youth, equipping them to resist corruption and, in doing so, creating pathways for employment and growth,” he said.

Calling on institutions, churches, schools, and organizations to join the fight, Swanzy urged collective action to instill honesty and responsibility in the next generation. Together, he affirmed, Ghana can build a future where integrity reigns and corruption is a distant memory.