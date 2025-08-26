Ghana’s youth have jobs but lack employment, warns labour economist

Government claims about job creation mask a deeper problem facing Ghana’s young people, who often work without earning sustainable employment, according to a leading labour economist.

Professor William Baah-Boateng of Methodist University Ghana argues that policymakers must distinguish between “jobs” and “employment” when addressing the country’s labour challenges, particularly for youth struggling in the informal economy.

Speaking at a World Bank event on Ghana’s labour market, Boateng explained that many young people selling water sachets, running errands or doing volunteer work have jobs but lack true employment with its associated benefits and security.

“In the labour literature, we equate employment to jobs because the literature comes from the developed world,” Boateng noted. “But when you come to developing countries like Ghana, employment and jobs are different.”

The distinction carries significant policy implications. While developed countries can treat jobs and employment as equivalent because most work is formal and paid, Ghana’s informal-driven economy creates a gap between activity and sustainable livelihood.

Boateng illustrated the concept using his World Bank panel participation. “I’m here, I’m not going to be paid, but if I’m going to be paid, a job has been created for me, but the World Bank is not my employer, so employment has not been created.”

In contrast, his university position creates both a job and employment because it offers formal structure, regular compensation, and institutional backing. “Methodist University Ghana has created a job and employment for me at the same time,” he explained.

The difference reflects Ghana’s broader economic reality where many people work without contracts, steady income, social security or legal protection. Street hawkers, truck pushers and family farm workers remain active but lack the employment security that policy discussions typically assume.

This structural gap helps explain why Ghana’s youth bulge continues posing challenges despite government job creation announcements. Young people find ways to stay busy and generate some income, but struggle to access dignified, secure work that can sustain families.

“Employment opportunities and, of course, job opportunities are not being created the way they’re supposed to be,” Boateng observed, calling for more honest policymaking that recognizes these distinctions.

The economist’s analysis suggests that measuring progress solely by counting people who stay busy misses the real development challenge. True success requires creating formal, paid positions with legal protections rather than simply enabling survival activities.

For policymakers, this means designing interventions that transition informal workers into structured employment rather than merely celebrating increased economic activity. Youth programs should focus on building pathways to sustainable careers rather than temporary engagement opportunities.

The insight challenges common political rhetoric about job creation achievements. When officials tout employment statistics, they may be counting informal activities that provide minimal security or advancement prospects for participants.

Ghana’s informal sector employs roughly 70 percent of the workforce, making the job-employment distinction particularly relevant for economic planning. Many workers remain trapped in low-productivity activities that generate survival income without building long-term economic security.

Addressing youth unemployment therefore requires creating genuine employment opportunities with career progression, social benefits and legal protections rather than simply ensuring young people have something to do during their days.

The labour economist’s framework could reshape how Ghana measures economic development success, shifting focus from activity levels to employment quality and worker protection standards.