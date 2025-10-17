Ghana’s Youngest Lawyer Backs NDC Legal Reforms, Demands AI Integration

Ghana’s youngest lawyer has thrown his weight behind proposed reforms to the country’s legal education system while calling for urgent integration of artificial intelligence into how the nation trains its future attorneys.

Nana Dankwa Adjei Domson, who was called to the Bar at just 21 years old, described the National Democratic Congress’s proposal to overhaul admissions and training at the Ghana School of Law as “a brilliant idea” during an appearance on the Asaase Breakfast Show on Friday.

The timing of his endorsement comes as Ghana grapples with longstanding debates about access to legal education, with many qualified candidates unable to secure admission despite passing preliminary examinations. Domson’s fresh perspective, shaped by his recent navigation of the system, offers insights that resonate with thousands of aspiring lawyers currently locked out.

“The current entry system leaves too many people behind,” Domson explained, acknowledging that while merit remains important, the existing bottlenecks deny opportunities to deserving students. His comment addresses a pain point rarely discussed by established legal practitioners who benefited from the same restrictive pipeline.

What sets Domson’s advocacy apart is his dual focus on access and modernization. Beyond supporting expanded admissions, he’s pushing for something Ghana’s legal establishment has largely ignored: integrating artificial intelligence into legal training and practice.

“AI is the future,” he said. “We are gradually getting there, but I believe we can do better. The storm is coming.”

His warning isn’t abstract. Domson pointed to Kwame AI, a locally developed legal technology platform already assisting students and practitioners with research and case management. Such tools are reshaping legal work globally, yet Ghana’s law schools remain largely analog in their approach.

The young attorney, who plans to specialize in commercial law and AI applications, argues that understanding artificial intelligence’s implications for commerce and jurisprudence will separate competitive lawyers from obsolete ones. “Commerce runs the world, and this will give me the opportunity to impact society better,” he noted.

Domson also challenged the notion that Ghana suffers from lawyer oversupply, a common objection to expanding legal education access. “The ratio of lawyers to Ghana’s population is still very wide,” he countered, suggesting the real problem is public awareness rather than professional saturation. He envisions a future where even market traders in Makola understand why legal services matter to their businesses.

His journey to the Bar reads like an accelerated masterclass in defying conventional timelines. Homeschooled by his mother in Breman Asikuma in the Central Region, Domson completed Junior High School at 12 and wrote the Basic Education Certificate Examination while in Form 1. He later earned his LLB from the University of Cape Coast before his October 2025 call to the Bar.

Throughout his education, Domson said he confronted a uniquely African obstacle: the “you’re too young” narrative that encourages talented youth to slow down rather than sprint forward. “In Africa, people often say, ‘You are young, you can wait.’ But that mindset hinders progress,” he reflected. “Young people also die, and old people die, so there’s no time to waste.”

His mother instilled the discipline and consistency that fueled his achievements. “From class three, I developed a hunger for excellence, to keep pushing, to break limits,” Domson recalled. He also credits mentors like Churchill Shikata, whose humility and excellence provided a roadmap for combining professional success with personal integrity.

The convergence of Domson’s policy advocacy and personal story presents an interesting challenge to Ghana’s legal establishment. Here’s someone who succeeded under the current system yet insists it needs fundamental reform. His calls for AI integration similarly come from inside the profession rather than tech evangelists outside it.

Whether policymakers and legal educators heed his warnings about the coming technological storm remains uncertain. What’s clear is that Ghana’s youngest lawyer isn’t content with personal achievement. He’s using his platform to advocate for systemic changes that could benefit the thousands of aspiring attorneys following behind him.

“Don’t let anyone look down on you because you are young,” Domson advised his peers. “Set an example and keep moving forward.”