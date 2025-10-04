Ghana’s Workforce Lags Behind Technology Shift, Expert Warns

The pace of technological transformation is outstripping Ghana’s workforce development efforts, creating a dangerous mismatch that could undermine the country’s economic prospects, according to a prominent figure in the nation’s fintech sector.

Recent data shows approximately 1.3 million young Ghanaians between ages 15 and 35 make up more than three-quarters of the country’s unemployment population, even as industries increasingly struggle to find workers with adequate digital competencies. It’s a paradox that highlights what Tetteh Akornor, Head of Commercial at XtraMFS Company Limited, describes as a fundamental breakdown in the country’s skills ecosystem.

“Technology is changing faster than our workforce is adapting,” Akornor said in a recent interview. The observation comes as global employers identify skills gaps as the biggest barrier to business transformation, with 63% citing them as a major obstacle through 2030.

While Ghana has made considerable strides in digitalization—particularly in financial services, education, and public administration—many workers lack the foundational digital literacy needed to thrive in modern industries. Akornor argues that emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, automation, and data analytics are creating opportunities that most Ghanaians aren’t equipped to seize.

“Those who understand how to use technology are moving ahead, while others are being left behind,” he noted. The gap isn’t simply about technical expertise, though. According to Akornor, Ghana’s education and training systems haven’t developed the adaptive learning frameworks that would allow workers to continuously update their capabilities as technology evolves.

He believes the country’s educational institutions must shift from theoretical instruction toward practice-oriented, technology-driven learning that responds directly to what industries actually need. “Our schools and vocational centres need to integrate coding, data science, cybersecurity, and digital finance into their training modules,” Akornor explained. “We can’t continue producing graduates who aren’t ready for the digital economy.”

The transformation is already visible across multiple sectors. In financial services, where Akornor’s company XtraMFS operates, everything from payments processing to regulatory compliance now runs on sophisticated digital platforms. Even basic logistics companies now rely on digital tracking systems, automation, and data analytics to remain competitive.

Technology skills in artificial intelligence, big data and cybersecurity are seeing rapid growth in demand globally, though human capabilities like creative thinking and adaptability remain equally critical. That combination presents both opportunity and challenge for Ghana’s workforce development strategy.

Akornor emphasized that addressing the skills gap requires coordinated action from both government and private sector. He suggested government policy should encourage continuous digital upskilling through incentives, grants, and strategic training partnerships. Companies, meanwhile, need to invest in reskilling current employees rather than simply waiting for educational institutions to produce job-ready graduates.

The urgency is particularly acute given Ghana’s demographic profile. The country’s youthful population should theoretically be an economic advantage, but without structured pathways for acquiring digital skills, that potential risks being squandered. “Youth unemployment remains high, yet industries are also complaining about a shortage of qualified digital professionals,” Akornor observed. “That mismatch tells us something is fundamentally broken.”

The government recently launched the Ghana Skills for Jobs Initiative, which aims to train at least 15,000 young people annually—a recognition that workforce development has become a national priority. However, Akornor argues that infrastructure deployment alone won’t solve the problem.

“We’ve done well in deploying broadband and expanding mobile access,” he said, “but connectivity alone doesn’t equal capability. We need people who can create, innovate, and compete globally using technology.”

His recommendations include developing a comprehensive national digital skills strategy that maps current industry needs while anticipating future demands. He also advocates for stronger partnerships between technology companies and universities, suggesting that internships, innovation labs, and mentorship programs should become standard rather than exceptional.

The stakes extend beyond individual career prospects. Countries that fail to prepare their workforce for technological change risk losing competitiveness in an increasingly digital global economy. For Ghana, which has positioned itself as a regional technology hub, the challenge is particularly significant.

“The future of work is already here,” Akornor concluded. “The question is whether Ghana’s workforce is ready for it.”