Ghana’s Wheat Imports Set to Rise Despite Global Price Drop

Ghana’s growing appetite for bread and wheat-based products will drive import volumes higher despite favorable global pricing conditions, according to the latest agricultural forecasts.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture projects Ghana will import 1 million metric tons of wheat in marketing year 2025/2026, up from 950,000 MT previously. The increase reflects population growth, urbanization, and recovering economic conditions that allow consumers to return to normal consumption patterns after inflationary pressures.

Ghana produces no wheat domestically, making the country entirely dependent on imports to meet demand. Per capita consumption stands at 24 kg annually, with bread dominating household wheat use, particularly among urban lower-income families. Pastries, biscuits, and pasta consumption continues expanding across demographic groups.

Global wheat prices have declined recently, trading at $498.78 per bushel on Thursday, down nearly 5 percent from last year. The stronger cedi, trading around GH¢11.05 per dollar at interbank rates, further reduces local currency import costs for Ghanaian buyers.

However, rising import volumes mean Ghana’s overall wheat bill will likely remain elevated, highlighting continued vulnerability to global price volatility. The country’s four major mills currently operate at roughly 60 percent capacity, blending hard and soft wheat varieties to meet diverse market demands.

Hard wheat dominates bread production, ensuring the soft texture consumers expect, while soft wheat increasingly serves cake and pastry manufacturing. Mills distribute flour in packages ranging from 2 kg to 50 kg through direct sales, contracts, and wholesale channels.

Ghana is strategically rebuilding wheat stockpiles, projected to reach 360,000 MT in 2025/2026, up from 197,000 MT two years earlier. This buffer provides protection against supply disruptions or sudden price spikes in international markets.

Exports remain minimal, consisting mainly of processed wheat products shipped to neighboring West African countries. The data emphasizes that Ghana’s wheat sector focuses overwhelmingly on domestic consumption rather than regional trade.