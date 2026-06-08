Ghana’s US$3.5bn AgriConnect Compact Targets 2.6 Million Jobs

Ghana has launched a $3.5 billion agriculture compact targeting 2.6 million jobs as West African leaders closed a rice investment roundtable in Accra.

The government unveiled the Ghana AgriConnect Compact on June 3 alongside the West Africa Rice Investment Roundtable, which the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the World Bank Group, and the African Development Bank (AfDB) convened over June 2 and 3. The event drew ministers from 15 country delegations, investors, agribusiness leaders, and technical experts to source financial and technical partnerships for national rice investment plans.

“We must therefore also see rice as a strategic economic asset,” Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang told participants, arguing that the compact ultimately links to jobs for young people and stronger farm incomes.

The compact’s first phase covers 2026 to 2030 and aims to improve food and nutrition security for nearly three million Ghanaians while supporting the creation of more than 2.6 million jobs by 2035. The $3.5 billion financing will draw from government allocations, development partners, and private investors. Ghana joins Senegal and Guinea as the third country to adopt the AgriConnect model, a World Bank Group framework designed to help 300 million smallholder farmers commercialise their harvests by 2030.

The urgency behind the roundtable is a widening supply gap. West Africa currently meets about 60 percent of its own rice needs and spends roughly $3.5 billion annually on imports, with demand growing at 4 percent a year while production rises at only 3 percent. ECOWAS heads of state approved a Regional Rice Roadmap for 2025 to 2035 in Abuja in December 2024, targeting annual production of 34 million tonnes of milled rice. Achieving that will require $24 billion in total investment — $19 billion for infrastructure and equipment such as storage and mechanization, alongside $5 billion for operational needs including farm inputs and credit access.

Ghana has already moved on funding. The Ministry of Food and Agriculture has released GH¢1.677 billion, representing 85 percent of its approved 2026 budget for goods, services, and capital expenditure. The government has also completed satellite mapping of rice growing areas to give investors precise, verified location data. The AfDB has separately committed a $680 million program spanning all 15 ECOWAS member states that targets more than one million farmers across irrigation, seed supply, processing, and markets. The World Bank’s $523 million Ghana Market Access and Connectivity project will rehabilitate approximately 1,000 kilometres of feeder roads in major food producing areas to improve market access and reduce harvest losses.

The compact prioritises five value chains: rice, maize, cocoa, oil palm, and poultry. It also covers cashew, coconut, rubber, fisheries, and the forest economy, with tools including irrigation expansion, mechanisation, climate smart agriculture, and digital innovation.

The roundtable ended with delegates endorsing a Regional Rice Investment Compact to guide the next steps, anchored by the ECOWAS Rice Observatory. ECOWAS Commission President Dr. Omar Alieu Touray called the event a catalyst for unlocking financing and reinforced the bloc’s ambition to reach regional rice sufficiency by 2035.